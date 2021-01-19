Miley Cyrus Wishes Godmother Dolly Parton On Her Birthday, Dresses Up Like Her

Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are said to be super close to each other. On every birthday on Parton's, Cyrus wishes her godmother on Instagram with a special post. Dolly Partion is close to Miley's father, musician Billy Ray Cyrus and the two go way back as they toured together in their younger days. Read on to know more about the time when Miley dressed up as her aunt on Dolly Parton's birthday.

Miley Cyrus wishes godmother on Dolly Parton's birthday

Miley Cyrus's love for Dolly Parton is visible to their fans and followers as well because on every birthday of Dolly's, the Best of Both Worlds singer posts a picture on Instagram wishing her Godmother. Last year she dressed up as Dolly Parton herself and posted a boomerang video of herself posing as Dolly. Miley could be seen in a stunning black dress with blonde puffed up hair and curls, which is Dolly's signature hairstyle. You can see the Instagram post here.

According to a report by Today, Miley Cyrus' godmother Dolly Parton shares a very close bond with the Cyrus family and even made an appearance on Miley's show Hannah Montana many years ago. The See You Again singer has time and again spoken about her admiration for Dolly and said that what she admires most about the country star is the way she treats people with love and respect. Cyrus added that it is always a reminder for her and her family of what is important and that success should never change your heart.

Eralier, Miley had posted a throwback picture from the sets of her super-popular teen show Hannah Montana, where Dolly had once made a guest appearance. Cyrus shared the post on Parton's birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my fairy godmother @dollyparton 💖". You can see the post here, where Miley can be seen smiling with a face mask on while Miley Cyrus' godmother looks beautiful in a pink fur embellished dress with her iconic blonde hair.

