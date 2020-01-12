What Is The Cast Of Hannah Montana Starring Miley Cyrus Doing Now?

American musical drama series Hannah Montana is about to complete its sixteen years. It premiered on March 24, 2006, and garnered immense fame for Miley Cyrus. Revolving around the life of a teenager who led a dual life of a common school girl and a popular pop star, Hannah Montana was an instant hit. Have a look at the stars of the ace show and where are they now:

Emily Osment

Following her role as Lily Truscott in Hannah Montana, Emily shifted to voice acting. She lent her voice to popular shows including Family Guy and Rainbow Brite. Besides her successful music career, Osment has appeared on many television shows and web shows such as Kominsky Method on Netflix.

Listening to M7 like... pic.twitter.com/fGeEU6gK6M — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 11, 2019

Jason Earles

Jason Earles portrayed the character of Jackson Stewart in the musical drama series. After this, he starred in Kickin’ It, WTH: Welcome to Howler and Hotel Du Loone. He also got married to his girlfriend Katie Drysen in 2017. He shared cutesy pictures of his wedding on social media.

Also read: Miley Cyrus: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Singer's Family Members

Anna Maria Perez

Anna Maria Perez reprised the role of Ashley Dewitt in eighteen episodes of the show. She appeared between 2008 and 2011. Later on, Anna featured in Broadway’s Godspell and also opened for Jonas Brothers, when they toured in Asia.

Moises Arias

Moises made his appearance in Hannah Montana as well as Wizards of Waverly Place. Nowadays, he is striving harder to create a great portfolio. He has also been featured in The Middle, Pitch Perfect 3 and Ender’s Game.

Also read: Miley Cyrus' Decade Video Pays Ode To Liam Hemsworth, No Sign Of Cody Simpson

Shanica Knowles

Shanica appeared as Amber Addison in the show. After Hannah Montana, she continued to act. Shanica Knowles appeared in Melissa & Joey, life-Size 2 and Restless.

Also read: How Your Favourite Stars, Miley Cyrus And Kylie Jenner, Spent Their Christmas; See Pics

Also read: Miley Cyrus' Vintage Birthday Gifts For Beau Cody Simpson Came All The Way From The 1800s

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.