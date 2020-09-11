'Can't Describe': Ryan Reynolds Overwhelmed By Stunning 'Deadpool' Cosplay By Burn-victim

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to acknowledge an impressive cosplay by John Quinn of Millington, Tennessee, a person with burn scars on his body and face. Quinn, who goes by Instagram handle '@jadiant', posted a picture of himself doing a split pose as Wade Wilson or Deadpool from the Marvel Universe and tagged Reynolds as he narrated his emotional connection with the character.

He wrote, "Deadpool has honestly made me way more confident. Anyone who has read or watched anything about Deadpool, knows his face and body are pretty messed up. So it’s only natural that I cosplay him. I wanted to be authentic as possible, and that was to not wear a mask. It’s so easy to cover up who I am, and to give In to despair. Deadpool just makes me not care about that stuff and show my true self. This is me, and I’m not Ashamed about it. Deadpool is icy clean, and he’s helped my self esteem so much. I’m owning who I am, and cosplaying Deadpool makes it that much easier" (sic).

Just as Quinn hoped, actor Ryan Reynolds took note of his efforts and commented on the post with awe and admiration for him. He also quipped about pulling off the split but 'only once' and in the 'hospital lobby'.

Read | Ryan Reynolds to sell his own gin company 'Aviation Gin' for $610 million?

An ecstatic Quinn further dedicated a post to Ryan Reynolds as he shared that his comment made his life. He also thanked his followers for helping him catch the actor's attention. The Deadpool fan is reportedly also a medical college student and hopes to graduate by 2023.

Read | 'Deadpool 2' ending explained: What happens in the climax of the Ryan Reynolds starrer?

John Quinn's story

According to an international report, Quinn suffered burns to 95% of his body after his dog knocked over a candle in the barn he was in behind his home at the age of 4. His sister, Leah, pulled him out of the fire, and doctors didn’t think he would make it through the night, but he survived. He was placed in a coma for 6 months, and when he came out of it, he successfully completed physical therapy. He’s been living life to the fullest ever since despite the many setbacks he’s faced.

Read | 'Deadpool 2' cast: New actors join the cast as Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as Deadpool

Read | Hugh Jackman competes with Mark Ruffalo at Emmys, says he could replace Ryan Reynolds

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.