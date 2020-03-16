The Debate
Miley Cyrus Goes Down The Memory Lane, Recollects How 'Hannah Montana' Predicted COVID-19

Hollywood News

Miley Cyrus recently shared a series of pictures and videos from her teen drama Hannah Montana. The actor went to share how Hannah predicted coronavirus.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus made every 90's kid's childhood amazing with her most epic show Hannah Montana. The actor's series Hannah Montana was a teen sitcom based on the life of a teenage girl living a double life. Hannah Montana is known to establish Miley Cyrus as a teen idol and also gave major recognition to the singer during the start of her career. 

Amidst the coronavirus scare, Miley Cyrus decided to make her fans go all nostalgic as she put up different posts and videos from her series Hannah Montana. She did so to explain how Hannah Montana predicted coronavirus. Here's how Miley Cyrus relates coronavirus to Hannah Montana.

Miley Stewart's OCD is a real mood right now

This video posted by Miley Cyrus is a scene from the Hannah Montana series to explain how hygiene is a necessary thing during coronavirus. In the video, Miley is seen cleaning her bathroom wearing a mask and how she gets scared when dirty clothes fall over her. Miley Cyrus, in the caption, wrote 'Day 2: Quarantine' and that this the real her during the conditions right now. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Miley Stewart aka Hannah Montana on Social Distancing 

All those people who watched Hannah Montana knew how much she hated people touching her. Here, Miley Cyrus, with a video of Miley Stewart tries to explain the concept of social distancing during the pandemic of coronavirus. 

Also Read| Coronavirus: Singer Miley Cyrus shares 'Hannah Montana' video amid 'day 2 of quarantine'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

The exclusive Hannah Montana hand sanitizer

Miley Cyrus shared a picture of the hand sanitizer bottle with Hannah Montana poster. She explained how this is the only sanitizer that could defeat the effect of coronavirus.

Miley explains social distancing in grocery stores

Talking about maintaining a distance in grocery stores, Miley Cyrus explained how important it is to be compassionate and respectful. She further explained the more people will hoard things, the more difficult it will become for everyone to even meet their necessities. 

Also Read| Miley Cyrus's memorable tracks from Disney's TV series 'Hannah Montana'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Hannah Montana predicted coronavirus

Taking it to the next level, Miley Cryus even went on to say that Hannah Montana predicted coronavirus as she shared a video from the series where Lily is seen cleaning the house. 

Also Read| Miley Cyrus's best scenes from Hannah Montana; Watch here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Also Read| Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana's LinkedIn-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder meme is hilarious

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
