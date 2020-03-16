Miley Cyrus Goes Down The Memory Lane, Recollects How 'Hannah Montana' Predicted COVID-19

Miley Cyrus made every 90's kid's childhood amazing with her most epic show Hannah Montana. The actor's series Hannah Montana was a teen sitcom based on the life of a teenage girl living a double life. Hannah Montana is known to establish Miley Cyrus as a teen idol and also gave major recognition to the singer during the start of her career.

Amidst the coronavirus scare, Miley Cyrus decided to make her fans go all nostalgic as she put up different posts and videos from her series Hannah Montana. She did so to explain how Hannah Montana predicted coronavirus. Here's how Miley Cyrus relates coronavirus to Hannah Montana.

Miley Stewart's OCD is a real mood right now

This video posted by Miley Cyrus is a scene from the Hannah Montana series to explain how hygiene is a necessary thing during coronavirus. In the video, Miley is seen cleaning her bathroom wearing a mask and how she gets scared when dirty clothes fall over her. Miley Cyrus, in the caption, wrote 'Day 2: Quarantine' and that this the real her during the conditions right now.

Miley Stewart aka Hannah Montana on Social Distancing

All those people who watched Hannah Montana knew how much she hated people touching her. Here, Miley Cyrus, with a video of Miley Stewart tries to explain the concept of social distancing during the pandemic of coronavirus.

The exclusive Hannah Montana hand sanitizer

Miley Cyrus shared a picture of the hand sanitizer bottle with Hannah Montana poster. She explained how this is the only sanitizer that could defeat the effect of coronavirus.

Miley explains social distancing in grocery stores

Talking about maintaining a distance in grocery stores, Miley Cyrus explained how important it is to be compassionate and respectful. She further explained the more people will hoard things, the more difficult it will become for everyone to even meet their necessities.

Hannah Montana predicted coronavirus

Taking it to the next level, Miley Cryus even went on to say that Hannah Montana predicted coronavirus as she shared a video from the series where Lily is seen cleaning the house.

