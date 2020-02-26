Miley Cyrus's Best Scenes From Hannah Montana; Watch Here

Miley Cyrus is an American singer, who is a pro in different styles of singing like country pop, pop, and Hip hop. She started her career in the television industry by starring in the Disney show Hannah Montana The singer then gained worldwide glamour. Hannah Montana is about a girl named Miley Stewart, who hides her identity of being a pop star. The episodes are about Miley Stewart living a double life in her teenage. Hannah Montana took over the audience’s hearts. It was one of the best series watched by many teenagers. Recalls your days which these four best scenes from the series:

Miley Cyrus's best moments from Hannah Montana

One of the best scenes of Hannah Montana is when Miley reveals her identity to her best friend. Miley Stewart is a teenage girl and hides that she is a pop star named Hannah Montana. But one day, her friend Lily finds out that Miley is Hannah Montana and her reaction is hilarious. check out the video below:

Another best scene from Hannah Montana is when Jonas brothers take an entry in the show. You will see Miley, Joe, Nick, Kevin together in the episode. They also sang their song “We got the party”. Watch the video below:

Here is one of the great scenes of Hannah Montana. Watch the video when she removes her wig and finally reveals that she was a pop star, Hannah Montana. Watch the video below:

When Selena Gomes takes an entry in the show Hannah Montana. She plays the role of an enemy who is jealous of Miley Stewart. Check out the video below:

