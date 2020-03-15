Coronavirus: Singer Miley Cyrus Shares 'Hannah Montana' Video Amid 'day 2 Of Quarantine'

American singer Miley Cyrus has revealed that she has kept herself quarantined in view of coronavirus outbreak. She shared a video from her hit Disney show, 'Hannah Montana.' It seems the singer is freaking out a little about coronavirus. She took some help from Hannah Montana, to sum up, her fear.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a clip from 'Hannah Montana' where the singer is seen in a bathroom filled with dirty clothes after her brother Jackson invades the bathroom. Hannah is seen bending down to pick another pile of clothes when a set of clothes fall on her. Freaked out with the pile, Hannah rushes to the sink and cleans herself before screaming.

She is seen wearing a mask while she shouts in anger. Miley captioned the post as, "Day 2 Quarantine. This is the REAL ME. RIGHT NOW." The 'Party in the USA' singer's beau Cody Simpson was quick to take note on the video post. He wrote, "She isn't lying."

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak as a pandemic, months after the virus spread from China's Wuhan. Over 159,625 people have been tested positive for the virus, 5,960 people have died and over 75,957 have recovered, according to the statistics on Sunday evening. The virus has spread to nearly 120 countries and so far, 67 cases have been reported in India.

What is Coronavirus?

The coronavirus (CoV) is a novel strain in the large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, as per WHO. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people, according to the WHO. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

