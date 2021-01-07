Miley Cyrus' Upcoming 'Metallica' Cover To Feature Elton John And Chad Smith; Read Details

Miley Cyrus surprised her fans back in 2019 when she sang Metallica's cover song of Nothing Else Matters. Recently, she had also revealed that she is going to make another cover song of Metallica's Nothing Else Matters. In the latest interview with Capital FM, she has revealed that Elton John, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Yo-Yo Ma who is a classical cellist. Read ahead to know more about Miley Cyrus' Metallica cover.

Also read | Dave Bautista Reveals He Rejected James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' For Zack Snyder's Film

Also read | Drew Barrymore Talks About Experience With Dating Apps; Admits She Was 'stood Up' By Match

Miley Cyrus' Metallica cover

In an interview with Capital FM, Miley Cyrus said that Elton John will tickle the ivories on her cover song. She is yet to announce the release date of the cover song. She took to Instagram as well to wish her fans a very happy new year and made an announcement that new music can be expected from her.

Cyrus first broke the news of her Metallica cover with an interview to the Interview Magazine. She said that working in the pandemic felt uninspiring at first but now she feels ignited. Her first cover of the band's song made headlines at the Glastonbury 2019 music festival. She also made the cover songs of Heart Of Glass by Blondies for iHeart Festival, The Cranberries' Zombie and Hole's Doll Parts.

She collaborated with Dua Lipa to release Prisoner and Fever. She also has been uploading videos from her Backyard Sessions on YouTube. Miley Cyrus has been doing the backyard sessions for over a year now. Irrespective of the genre of the song, Miley Cyrus dives into the song and makes it her own. Miley Cyrus’ Just Breathe cover was immensely appreciated by her fans and followers.

Miley Cyrus rose to fame because of her performance in the Disney series Hannah Montana. Her songs have topped the Billboard Charts very often as well. Wrecking Ball, We Can’t Stop, Nothing Breaks Like A Heart, 7 Things are some of her songs that have topped the Billboard Charts. Miley also has many awards and accolades to her name. She is the recipient of iHeart Radio Music Awards for best lyrics. She also received 16 nominations in 2014 at the World Music Awards.

Also read | Zack Snyder's Zombie Heist Film 'Army Of The Dead' Reveals New Photos

Also read | 'WandaVision' First Clip Reveals Comedy Sitcom In The MCU Series

Image courtesy- @mileycyrus and @eltonjohn Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.