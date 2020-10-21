Miley Cyrus Reveals Being 'shaken' After She Was Chased Down By A UFO In San Bernardino

American pop star Miley Cyrus claims to have been chased by a UFO with a 'being sitting in the front' while she was driving through a California desert. In an interview with prolific fashion designer Rick Owens for Interview Magazine, Cyrus extensively spoke about her supposed encounter with an alien. The Malibu crooner revealed that she made eye contact with the being sitting in the UFO.

Miley Cyrus confessed being 'shaken' after her UFO encounter

During her interview with Rick Owens for the American magazine, Miley opened up about her spine-chilling experience of being chased by a UFO. It was Owens who initiated the conversation when he spoke about visiting the infamous Area 51 in Nevada. That made Cyrus open up about her encounter with an extraterrestrial being in detail.

Talking about her experience, she stated that she and a bunch of other friends were driving through San Bernardino, California when they were chased down by a UFO. Although the actor-singer revealed that it could be the weed wax they had bought from a van in front of a taco shop, Cyrus was quite confident about what she saw. The Wrecking Ball singer also went on to describe the UFO's appearance and referred to it as a 'flying snowplough'. Elaborating more about the same, she said that the glowing UFO had a big plough in the front.

Furthermore, the songstress revealed that there were a couple of other cars that also stopped by to have a look, and that's why she's extremely sure about what she saw. Later, the 27-year-old also spilt the beans about her eye contact with the being who was sat in front of the UFO. She admitted saying although she wasn't threatened at all, her eye contact with the extraterrestrial being is what shook her. She concluded saying it's a form of narcissism to think that only humans exist in this vast universe.

Meanwhile, the American pop star is currently basking in the success of her latest song titled Might Sky's release. Miley Cyrus' Midnight Sky was released on August 13, 2020. However, if the grapevines are to be believed, fans should rejoice as more Miley Cyrus' songs are also in the cards.

Watch Miley Cyrus' video of 'Midnight Sky' below:

