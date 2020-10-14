Miley Cyrus Teases A Hannah Montana Revival & A New Album That's Ready To Go

Miley Cyrus is a popular artist who began her career as a child artist in the industry and has been gaining popularity since then. She recently dropped a surprise about her upcoming album as well as the revival of her popular character, Hannah Montana. Read further to know more about Miley Cyrus’ latest album and the revival of her famous character, Hannah Montana.

‘She is Miley Cyrus’

She is Miley Cyrus is an upcoming studio album by Miley Cyrus that is all set to be launched in November 2020. The lead single from the album, Midnight Sky, was released in August. This will be marked as the seventh studio album by the popular artist, Miley Cyrus.

She is also known for her role as Hannah Montana in which she essayed the role of a young girl living a double life. Her real-life father played her father’s role in the show. The show received an amazing response from the audience.

According to the Capital FM interview, Miley Cyrus mentioned that she would love to revive ‘Hannah Montana’. The show ended nine years ago and fans might be able to see the artist as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana again. She added in the interview that she would love to reboot Hannah Montana and has kept her Hannah costumes ready if she gets a call from Disney Channel. She also stated that in order to bring back her character, the timing was right. She added that Hannah Montana is like a fine wine and one’s got to wait until she’s ready. Take a quick look at some of Miley Cyrus’ finest works in the music industry.

Miley Cyrus’ videos

Some of her finest music video albums that stole the hearts of her fans include Can’t Be Tamed, The Times Of Our Lives, The Last Song, Chimes Of Freedom, Meet Miley Cyrus, Younger Now, She Is Coming and many more.

Miley Cyrus’ songs

Miley Cyrus is a famous singer and has sung a variety of songs in her entire career. Some of the best songs include The Climb, When I Look At You, Before The Storm, You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go, Malibu, Midnight Sky, Don’t Call Me Angel, Breakout, The Driveway, to name a few. Her latest work consists of songs namely Midnight Sky, Don’t Call me An Angel, Christmas Is, Heart of Glass and a few more.

