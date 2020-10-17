Miley Cyrus Reveals That Her Dog Was Electrocuted On The Sets Of 'The Voice'

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus recalled a disturbing incident that took place with her dog on the sets of The Voice. During her interaction with Geena The Latina and Frankie V Morning Show on Thursday, October 15, revealed he one of her furry companions met with a terrible accident on her very first day on the sets of the music competition.

Miley Cyrus explains the accident

Elaborating the accident, Miley said that The Voice’s set is filled with wires everywhere. Cyrus added that her dog bit into some wires while they were filming. Suddenly, people on the set noticed that Miley’s dog was ‘convulsing’ and getting ‘electrocuted’. Explaining further, she said that they were unable to open her mouth initially because the person who was trying to open her dog’s mouth was also getting electrocuted.

However, the Wrecking Ball singer assured everyone that her dog is doing absolutely fine now. She recalled it as a ‘sad’ incident but added that everything was handled aptly. Moreover, Cyrus explained that her dog is currently ‘thriving’ in Nashville, Tennessee and is doing ‘great’. However, this wasn’t the only horrific incident that has happened with her pets.

She also described another embarrassing moment that her dog Mary Jane put her into. She remembered how back in Halloween 2012, the dog got in another stickier situation. Although she refrained from detailing the specifics of the story, Cyrus stated that her dog is a ‘freak’, “Mary Jane is freak a leak”. She only uttered that her dog was caught ‘licking something’. Miley teased that Mary did something ‘very wrong’ for which she had to send an ‘apology gift’ later.

In other news, Miley Cyrus is all set for the release of her upcoming seventh studio album, She is Miley Cyrus. The album is set for a launch in November 2020 by RCA Records. The lead single of the album, Midnight Sky has already been released back in August. The lyrics of the song articulates how the singer is going to take the Midnight Sky road and head up high in the clouds. Take a look at it here:

