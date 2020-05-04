Jared Leto Shares A Picture With Blonde Hair, Fans Call Him Zac Efron; See Here

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Suicide Squad actor Jared Leto has been homebound. He has been sharing videos and talking about how he is bored of staying indoors. Jared Leto has been talking about staying indoor and following the rules of quarantine as well. He recently shared a picture on his social media account which has made many heads turn.

Jared Leto's photos

Jared Leto took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself sporting a much shorter hairdo and blonde hair. Jared Leto is seen wearing a white coloured sleeveless T-shirt above a black coloured full arms T-shirt. Although, he has not mentioned that the picture is a throwback, his fans were quick to say that the picture has been taken some time back.

ALSO READ: Jared Leto Reveals He Likes To Virtually Connect With Fans Worldwide During Lockdown

Jared Leto’s picture has garnered a lot of attention on social media. Some of his fans have complimented the actor for the quirky look. However, most of them couldn’t help but notice that the actor looks a lot like High School Musical actor Zac Efron. Jared Leto’s fans have showered his latest Instagram post asking Jared Leto if he has shared a picture of Zac Efron.

Fan reactions to Jared Leto's photos

ALSO READ: Vanessa Hudgens Makes A 'High School Musical' Video With Zac Efron's Part Replaced; Watch

Recently, Jared Leto took to his Instagram and shared a video of him interacting with fans all over the world. He is seen talking to them via a video call as each of the reveals where they are from. While posting the video on his Instagram account the Suicide Squad actor mentioned that one of his favourite things to do is getting in touch with people all around the world.

ALSO READ: Zac Efron Condemns His 'Baywatch' Look, Calls It 'stupid'

Jared Leto wrote, ‘Who should I go live with next? — One of my favourite things from the past several weeks has been connecting with so many of you from around the world.’ [sic] On his social media account, Jared Leto has been posting videos and pictures of being homebound. He has been sharing hilarious videos and pictures on his Instagram account while sharing how he is spending his time in quarantine.

ALSO READ: Jared Leto Shares A Glimpse Of The Meeting He Had With His Colleagues In A Hilarious Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.