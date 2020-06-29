Zac Efron's 'Down To Earth' Trailer Features Him Travelling Across The Globe; Watch

Hollywood actor Zac Efron had been travelling all around the globe before the Coronavirus pandemic. Netflix released the trailer of Zac Efron’s travel show Down to Earth. In the trailer, the actor can be seen experimenting with food while learning about energy and how to lead a sustainable life. Check out the trailer of the show Down to Earth.

Down to Earth trailer

It has been reported that Zac Efron’s show takes him to France, Iceland, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Sardinia, Lima, Iceland as well as Iquitos. The 32-year-old actor is accompanied by Darin Olien who is a wellness expert. The Netflix series focuses on helping the environment by learning about the sustainable ways of living as well as travelling across the world and learning about new people and their cultures.

Zac Efron hosts as well as reportedly narrators for the travel show. In the trailer of Down to Earth, Zac Efron can be heard saying, “we are traveling around the world to find some new perspectives on some very old problems.” Giving his fans more insight on what the show has in store for them, Zac Efron stated, “Food, water and energy are all the main staples for modern life.”

In the Down to Earth trailer, it has been mentioned that the duo will meet top eco-innovators who will teach them how to lead a sustainable life. Zac Efron can be seen eating carbs and coming face-to-face with giant community fart bags in the trailer. The trailer also stated that the duo will witness ‘how change is an inside job’. It has been reported that the new Netflix series Down to Earth will be aired on the streaming app on July 10, 2020.

Zac Efron has been very vocal about bringing in a change to help the environment. On the occasion of World Earth Day, recently, the actor joined hands with the discovery channel’s Great Global Clean Up. He also wrote a lengthy post on his social media to commemorate the day. Zac Efron wrote, “Happy Earth Day! I have always been in awe of the magic and mystery of Mother Nature. Exploring the unknown has always been a true passion in my life and now, more than ever, I realize how important it is to take care of our planet, our people and every living thing we share it with. Please be safe, be healthy and be kind to one another.” [sic]

