Miley Cyrus Slams Rumours Around Unfollowing Celebs, Asks Fans To Talk About 'voting'

Singing sensation Miley Cyrus had recently become the talk of social media after rumours about her unfollowing Kendall Jenner and the celebrities who attended her birthday party started doing the rounds. However, Miley being Miley, took no time to shut down the rumours by issuing a response in the comment section of one of her fan pages' post about the same. The Wrecking Ball singer set the record straight that she never followed any of those celebrities in the first place and asked netizens to focus on something way more important than who she follows on the 'damn gram', i.e. the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus All Set To Release Her 7th Studio Album 'Plastic Hearts' On November 27

Miley opens up about being dragged into Kendall Jenner's birthday party drama

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame and supermodel Kendall Jenner rang into her 25th birthday yesterday, i.e. November 3, 2020. However, the television personality received a lot of flak online after she hosted a Halloween-themed birthday party amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many celebrities including Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, Doja Cat, and other members of the Kar-Jenner family marked their presence at Kendall's 25th birthday bash in Los Angeles, California.

On the other hand, Miley Cyrus had revealed that she spent her Halloween reading a book and garnered heaps of praise from netizens on social media regarding the same. However, some eagle-eyed fans of the Midnight Sky crooner observed that Cyrus did not follow anyone who was a part of Kendall's birthday party on Instagram. A fan page named 'mileyxsqaud' also shared screenshots to prove the same on Instagram.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus Covers Pearl Jam's Song; Fans Praise Her Saying She Is Saving 2020

Later, to her defence, Miley Cyrus shut down all the rumours by setting the record straight that she never followed anyone of those celebrities to unfollow them now. Furthermore, she also urged fans to talk about 'voting' rather than discussing petty things like who she follows on what she refers to as 'the damn gram'. The 27-year-old commented writing, "Never. Followed. Any. Of. Them. To. Begin. With. Let’s stop talkin bout who I follow on the damn gram and talk about VOTING! 1 day to go! #BidenHarris (sic)".

Also Read | Miley Cyrus Spills The Beans About Working On Her Upcoming Metallica Covers

Take a look:

Also Read | Miley Cyrus Reveals Being 'shaken' After She Was Chased Down By A UFO In San Bernardino

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.