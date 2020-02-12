Miley Cyrus' Break-up Songs Of All Time; From 'Before The Storm' To 'Maybe You're Right'

Miley Cyrus is an American singer who is known for her songs like Wrecking Ball, See You Again, The Climb, Party in the U.S.A., Malibu, and 7 Things, amongst many more. Her music has spanned a range of styles which includes styles like pop, country pop, and hip hop. She is also considered to be one of the most successful entertainers in adulthood. Here is a list of Miley Cyrus' breakup songs.

Slide Away

The track is reportedly about her breakup with Liam Hemsworth. The timing was not coincidental, and many people immediately assumed that the song is about him. The clip finds Cyrus drudging through the aftermath of a wild night of partying, including a completely trashed house, and people passed out in various rooms throughout.

My Heart Beats for Love

Miley wrote this song for her hairdresser, who is also one of her best friends. Her intentions behind the song were to persuade fans not to discriminate against homosexuality and "be open to the world."

Before the Storm

For this break-up song, Nick Jonas duets with his former girlfriend, Miley Cyrus. Nick told MTV News that this is one of his favourite songs on Lines, Vines and Trying Times. The song was originally intended for the Jonases' previous album but didn't make the cut.

Maybe You’re Right

The song finds Miley relating a deteriorating relationship to the chapters of a book. Many of Miley's fans have interpreted the song as a glimpse of what went wrong in the singer's relationship. However, the song is one of seven tracks on Bangerz that were produced by Mike Will Made-It.

7 Things

This was produced by John Fields (Switchfoot, Jonas Brothers) and was written by Cyrus along with Antonina Armato and Tim James. In this song, Cyrus has a go at her ex, who evidently has hurt her really badly. The song's music video was directed by Brett Ratner.

