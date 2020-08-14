Watch: Miley Cyrus Confirms Breakup With Cody Simpson, Says '2 Halves Can't Make A Whole'

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus has finally addressed her breakup rumours with Cody Simpson. On her Instagram Live, this Thursday night, Miley confirmed the news that she has called it quits with the Australian singer-actor. The Wrecking Ball singer openly spoke about partying ways with Simpson and stated that 'two halves can't make a whole'.

Miley Cyrus confirms breakup with Cody Simpson

On August 14, 2020, Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram handle to go live with her fans on the occasion of her new song release, titled Midnight Sky. During her live interaction, Cyrus addressed the elephant in the room, which was her break up rumours with the Australian singer-dancer, Cody Simpson.

The 27-year-old pop star confirmed that she and Cody are no longer romantically involved with each other. However, she revealed that she still remains friends with the 23-year-old, whom she's known for almost a decade.

A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me, and control my narrative, and I'm just not accepting that. And so today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up. It was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the individuals who are participating in it. But right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age. We are just deciding who we wanna be with for our lives, what we wanna do with our lives, and so, don't make it some drama story if next week we're hanging out, getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years and we're going to continue to be friends, so just don't make it something that it is not.

Watch the full video below:

If the grapevines are to be believed, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson ended their year-long relationship in the past few weeks. The former couple has been friends for a decade but grown to become close friends in 2015.

In the same year, when Cody had appeared on the Zach Sang Show, he defined Miley as the 'coolest girl' he's ever met in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the Hannah Montana star released the music video of her latest track Midnight Sky yesterday.

Watch the music video of 'Midnight Sky' below:

