Miley Cyrus Is 'forever Grateful & Inspired' As She Celebrates 7 Years Of 'Wrecking Ball'

American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus recently celebrated 7 years of her record-smashing song Wrecking Ball on Instagram. The song had come out on August 25, 2013, and Miley celebrated the moment by posting a small clip from her iconic song and writing about how much the track meant to her. Take a look:

7 years of Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball

In the video, fans could see clips from the video of the original song. Miley mentioned in the caption how much the song meant to her. She wrote - "7 years of Wrecking Ball. My concept of time is completely askew. Feels like a lifetime ago... but somehow only yesterday. Thank you for all the support you gave me then and of course the love you’re continuing to show my art today. Forever grateful & inspired." (sic). Celebs have also commented that they loved the song. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Miley Cyrus' Instagram

Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball is one of the most important songs in her music history, as reported by many news websites. This is because when Miley came out with Wrecking Ball, she showcased a new avatar to her fans. Before this, Miley was usually seen singing songs in her Disney character avatar. The song was a drastic makeover for her, showcasing a bolder image of the singer.

Furthermore, the song was written by Mozella, Stephan Moccio, Sacha Skarbek, with Dr. Luke and Cirkut and debuted on US Billboard Hot 100 at number 50 when it released. It is also widely speculated by fans that Miley Cyrus wrote this song for Liam Hemsworth, post their break-up. During various media and fan interactions, Miley Cyrus has been cryptic about her inspiration for the song and has not responded to the speculations.

Miley Cyrus' new song

Miley Cyrus' new single is called Midnight Sky, which released recently. The song is a disco-pop song that Miley wrote in collaboration with other artists. The new song has received positive reviews from her fans and followers.

Promo Pic Credit: Miley Cyrus' Instagram

