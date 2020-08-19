Miley Collaborating With Bieber? Fans Speculate After Singers Post Pics From Same Studio

Recently, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber have taken to their respective social media handles to share a picture of their latest work, but what has captured fans’ attention is that their pics have been taken in the same studio and posted the exact same day, i.e. August 18. Seeing these pics, fans have been speculating that two might be in talks for a collaboration. However, neither of the singers have confirmed anything on the same.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Miley shared a picture of her striking a stunning pose at Andrew Watt's studio. In the picture, the singer sported a black top and black pants and completed the look with hand and neck accessories. One can also notice the different quirk lights in the background. Justin, on the other hand, can be seen recording a song at the exact same place. He is seen sporting a black hoodie and black shorts. Take a look at their posts below.

Also read | Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Call It Quits After Their 10 Months Of Being Together?

Seeing their posts, Miley and Justin’s fans are super excited about to see them spotted at the same studio. They have also been wondering whether this news is ever going to be true. They have gone all out to comment about the duo’s collaboration and are going gaga over it.

One of the users wrote, "More evidence: Justin Bieber liked this photo when Miley Cyrus posted it and even Hailey Bieber commented on it! “we Stan legends only” I smell something cooking!!! @haileybieber". While another user wrote, “JUSTIN BIEBER FT. MILEY CYRUS IS VERY NECESSARY”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Justin Bieber Miley Cyrus



🤝

Let’s make our fans overthink pic.twitter.com/pZdsdyDSl2 — syiqin• (@sferabiebs) August 19, 2020

More evidence: Justin Bieber liked this photo when Miley Cyrus posted it and even Hailey Bieber commented on it! “we Stan legends only” I smell something cooking!!! @haileybieber 🐸 ☕️ pic.twitter.com/5fpbm0m9SL — Pippa Killingsworth (@Crushcherrybomb) August 19, 2020

JUSTIN BIEBER FT. MILEY CYRUS IS VERY NECESSARY pic.twitter.com/qVvkHQAXvn — cata (@rauhlslegendary) August 18, 2020

Also read | Miley Cyrus Turns Director For Her Latest Single 'Midnight Sky' Music Video

On the work front

Cyrus has returned in August with multiple posts following a long musical break. After teasing a comeback, Miley released 'Midnight Sky' on August 14. As Miley explained in her latest tweet, critics and fans have broadly received the album positively. The track is her long-awaited album's first single, 'She Is Miley Cyrus'. MTV announced on Monday (August 17) that she will be giving a debut performance of 'Midnight Sky' at the 2020 VMAs on August 30, 2020.

Also read | Watch: Miley Cyrus Confirms Breakup With Cody Simpson, Says '2 Halves Can't Make A Whole'

Also read | Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Step Out For Dinner With Friends In West Hollywood; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.