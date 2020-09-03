Miley Cyrus Wants To Teach Kids About Substance Abuse Through ‘children’s Book'

Miley Cyrus may be one of the most established stars in the American music industry, but that does not stop her from showing her true self in front of her fans or while making public appearances. The singer-actor recently appeared at the Joe Rogan Podcast for a 2-hour episode where she discussed in-depth about her life. The Joe Rogan podcast is known to be different from the staple podcasts in public domains and features the host getting into the personal front of celebrities rather than showcasing their glamorous selves. The newly-sober Miley Cyrus, during the podcast, discussed her relationship with alcohol and how important it is for kids to understand alcohol/drugs abuse, stating that she wants to write a series of children's books to educate the younger lads.

Miley Cyrus on Joe Rogan's podcast

Image courtesy - Joe Rogan Experience #1531 - Miley Cyrus (YouTube)

The singer revealed that she has been fully sober ever since her vocal surgery. Miley has been open about her issues with alcohol and has been sober since 2019. However, she now wishes to write a series of children's books in order to educate kids about the dire nature of alcohol and drugs abuse. Cyrus believes that kids are 'not just taught' about drugs and alcohol during their younger age and she does not approve of the idea of teaching kids about life being a 'sunshine world'.

Miley believes that kids do not need to be given a fake perception of the world which paints it to be a place consisting of rainbows and equality for all. She wishes to ground kids in reality through her children's book without traumatizing them. However, drugs and alcohol will not be the only ideas she will be venturing out in the book series. Miley wishes to also provide lessons about equality and diversifying the nature of children's books.

Keeping the life of booze and drugs aside, Miley has now shifted to veganism. While studying about veganism and animal cruelty, Miley felt like 'puking out' all the dead animals she has ever eaten. To watch the entirety of the 2-hour conversation between Miley Cyrus and Joe Rogan. Check out the video below -

