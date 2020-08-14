Miley Cyrus Turns Director For Her Latest Single 'Midnight Sky' Music Video

Miley Cyrus had been dropping hints about new music for a while. Now, the 27-year-old has dropped Midnight Sky at the midnight of August 13. Midnight Sky will mark her comeback single after being away from music and the mainstream for some time. The American singer-songwriter had previously dropped her sixth studio album in 2017 titled Younger Now and is all set to release her seventh in 2020. Interestingly, Midnight Sky marks the third single to be a part of her seventh album titled She is Miley Cyrus, previous two songs from the album had released a year back.

For Midnight Sky, Miley has transformed herself into a director. This will mark the first time Miley has taken the director's chair independently even though the entirety of the music video features Cyrus. Check out the music video for Midnight Sky below -

Midnight Sky music video

Cyrus has reportedly taken inspiration from musical icons in the west like Joan Jett, Debbie Harry and Stevie Nicks. Midnight Sky has been co-written by Ryan Tedder from OneRepublic fame, Andrew Watt and Louis Bell along with Cyrus. Though this will be the first time Miley directed a music video in its entirety, she wasn't a fresher as she co-directed her music videos in the past like Younger Now and Doo It! with Diane Martel.

The music video has a retro feel to it, something Miley has explored in the past multiple times. The singer-songwriter can be seen singing in front of a wall of mirrors as she sports glittery makeup and rock-studded jewellery. At one point in the music, Miley can be seen lying in a colourful ball pit which will remind fans of her 2013 video of Wrecking Ball. The lyrics of the song seem to be reflecting upon the icon's current life phase where she 'don't belong to anyone'.

The singer has recently ended her year-long relationship with Cody Simpson, which reflects upon her latest single quite unsubtly. Miley is no stranger to including the bits of her love life in her music. Last year's Slide Away was reportedly her ballad about her breakup with Hemsworth.

