Miley Cyrus’s Best Songs From 'Younger Now' That One Should Add To Playlist

Miley Cyrus is a popular American singer, songwriter, and actor. Her music has a range of variety of styles, including pop, country pop, and hip hop. Miley is considered to be one of the most successful entertainers, who started as a child artist. In 2017, Miley Cyrus released her sixth studio album, Younger Now, by RCA Records.

Younger Now is written and produced by Cyrus and Oren Yoel, with whom she had collaborated on her previous two full-length albums. Not concerning herself with radio airplay, their efforts resulted in an honest final product that sees Cyrus leaning into her roots. It features guest vocals from singer Dolly Parton, Cyrus' godmother. Here are the best songs from Miley Cyrus’s album, Younger Now to add to your playlist-

Younger Now

Younger Now is a song recorded by American singer Miley Cyrus, for her sixth studio album of the same name. The song was released on August 18, 2017, by RCA Records as a second single from the album. The song is written and produced by Miley Cyrus and Oren Yoel.

Malibu

Malibu is a song recorded by Miley Cyrus as the lead single for her sixth studio album of the same name. The song premiered on Beats 1 on May 11, 2017, and subsequently released for digital download and streaming by RCA Records. The song is written and produced by Cyrus and Oren Yoel.

Rainbowland

Rainbowland is the third track for her sixth studio album of the same name. It was released on September 29, 2017, along with the album through RCA Records. The song features Cyrus' godmother, Dolly Parton.

Week Without You

Week Without You is a song by American singer Miley Cyrus, for her sixth studio album. It was released on September 21, 2017, through RCA Records, as the second promotional single for her album Younger Now. As of September 2017, the song has sold around 3,400 digital copies in the United States, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

Miss You So Much

Miss You So Much is the fifth track for her sixth studio album of the same name. It was released on September 29, 2017 along with the album through RCA Records. In 2015, during the Milky Milky Milk Tour in Detroit, Miley performed with this song once, only saying it was a new song. Many fans thought the song was called "Right Here" and were surprised to see it on the Younger Now Album Tracklist.

