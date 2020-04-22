Netflix Announces Sherlock Holmes Spin-off With Millie Bobby Brown

Streaming service giant Netflix is known to put out original content for their subscribers to binge-watch. Be it films or series, Netflix has been putting out content which matches the scale and quality of theatrical releases and also finds their way to major awards. It is now revealed that Netflix is all set to release a Sherlock Holmes spin-off film which will feature Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown.

Also read: Charlie Puth confuses Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp’s picture to be his

New Sherlock Holmes film

The official Netflix Film Twitter recently announced that a Sherlock Holmes spin-off film starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter will be releasing soon. The film is called Enola Holmes and will be helmed by the Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer. Check out their announcement below -

what's that? 🕵🏻



👣

👣

👣

👣

a new Sherlock Holmes film led by Millie Bobbie Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter?



ENOLA HOLMES, a from FLEABAG director Harry Bradbeer. Coming soon to Netflix. — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 21, 2020

Also read: Millie Bobby Brown & 'Stranger Things' cast jam to 90's songs during Carpool Karaoke; See

As per reports, the film was initially produced under Legendary Pictures and has now been picked up by Netflix as theatres around the globe remain closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film is reportedly based on the Enola Holmes book series written by Nancy Springer. It will revolve around the mystery behind the disappearance of Enola Holmes' (played by Millie Bobby Brown) mother on her 16th birthday and how she sets out on a solo adventure to London in order to her.

Also read: 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp recounts his hilarious meeting with Zendaya

The film reportedly wrapped back in September 2019 with the aim of a theatrical release in 2020. Interestingly, the film is also co-produced by Millie Bobby Brown, her mother Paige Brown along with Mary parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes. While Millie Bobby Brown will be seen essaying the titular role, Henery Cavill will be seen playing the iconic character of Sherlock Holmes.

Also read: 'Stranger Things 4' preparations begin as cast appears in a video; See it here

Also read: 'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard recalls being stalked by a fan when he was 13

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.