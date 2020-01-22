The Debate
Millie Bobby Brown's Outfit Sparks Debate On Twitter For Making Her Look 'way Too Mature'

Hollywood News

Millie Bobby Brown wore a stunning Louis Vuitton outfit at the SAG Awards 2020. Twitterati points out the fact that Brown doesn't look like a fifteen-year-old.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown recently attended the SAG Awards 2020. The actor posed and smiled for the camera as she looked stunning in her white Louis Vuitton outfit. Millie wore a deep V-neck long-coat and white pants at the award ceremony.

According to an article in a leading daily, the dress was made keeping her taste in mind. The dress earned her compliments on the red carpet, but Twitterati wasn't too impressed by it.

ALSO READ | Millie Bobby Brown’s Speech On World Children’s Day At UNICEF Is Empowering; See Video

Millie Bobby Brown looks too mature?

Millie Bobby Brown is just 15 years old. Twitterati claimed that the dress was inappropriate for her age. They pointed out that the outfit made her look way more mature than a normal fifteen-year-old and that it is not the way one must dress. 

ALSO READ | Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya 

ALSO READ | Millie Bobby Brown Reunites With 'Stranger Things' Cast At SAG Awards; See Pics

While many trolled Millie and her look, there were many who came in support of the actor. They talked about how it is her choice in the end to dress the way she wants and that people are jealous that she can afford a Louis Vuitton outfit. One of them also pointed out that if she wearing a deep neck dress then the people who are looking at her are also in the wrong.

ALSO READ | Millie Bobby Brown Confirms 'Stranger Things 4' Shoot To Begin Soon, Says 'I Am Excited' 

Image Courtesy: Philip Henry Instagram

 

 

