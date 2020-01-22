Millie Bobby Brown's Outfit Sparks Debate On Twitter For Making Her Look 'way Too Mature'

Millie Bobby Brown recently attended the SAG Awards 2020. The actor posed and smiled for the camera as she looked stunning in her white Louis Vuitton outfit. Millie wore a deep V-neck long-coat and white pants at the award ceremony.

According to an article in a leading daily, the dress was made keeping her taste in mind. The dress earned her compliments on the red carpet, but Twitterati wasn't too impressed by it.

ALSO READ | Millie Bobby Brown’s Speech On World Children’s Day At UNICEF Is Empowering; See Video

Millie Bobby Brown looks too mature?

Millie Bobby Brown is just 15 years old. Twitterati claimed that the dress was inappropriate for her age. They pointed out that the outfit made her look way more mature than a normal fifteen-year-old and that it is not the way one must dress.

Millie Bobby Brown is 15 years old. Everyone who is responsible for this look needs to get fired https://t.co/jK0rnB3VhU — Miranda Priestly’s Hair (@naledimashishi) January 20, 2020

ALSO READ | Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

She looks like she could be Natalie Portman or Celine Dion.



I don't see a 15 year old here. She looks like she's an adult cast member crashing the teen photo. pic.twitter.com/dc3a7nKgl2 — Janelle Belgrave L.Ac (@JSoAbove) January 20, 2020

i showed the pics of some famous teenagers like danielle cohn and millie bobby brown to my mom and she said they all look like in their 30s 💀 — Cess//a flop (@tayligion13) January 22, 2020

millie bobby brown is 15 but looks older than me wtf — lea ⁿᵉᶻᵘ (@iinosukes) January 22, 2020

ALSO READ | Millie Bobby Brown Reunites With 'Stranger Things' Cast At SAG Awards; See Pics

While many trolled Millie and her look, there were many who came in support of the actor. They talked about how it is her choice in the end to dress the way she wants and that people are jealous that she can afford a Louis Vuitton outfit. One of them also pointed out that if she wearing a deep neck dress then the people who are looking at her are also in the wrong.

im so tired of y’all talking about millie bobby brown’s clothes and comparing her to other girls, let sis dress however she wants. this is coming from someone who is the same age as her, pls stfu — 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢 | loves pen and alyssa (@posiesaltzpark) January 22, 2020

people are jealous of millie bobby brown because she can afford a louis vuitton suit at the age of 15 — ً (@prfctmlvn) January 22, 2020

ALSO READ | Millie Bobby Brown Confirms 'Stranger Things 4' Shoot To Begin Soon, Says 'I Am Excited'

how are you going to be concerned about minors being sexualized when you’re the one staring at millie bobby brown’s cleavage? sounds like a you problem to me — alex | fan (@swiftlynatalia) January 22, 2020

why does stan twitter keep on talking about millie bobby brown's outfits like lmao she's 15 years old let the girl live — sophia (@fadierights) January 22, 2020

Image Courtesy: Philip Henry Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.