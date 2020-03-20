Millie Bobby Brown Shares An Adorable & Goofy Video With Her ‘nan’; Watch

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most renowned actors in Hollywood. The actor rose to fame after her amazing performance in the Netflix series Stranger Things. The actor, just like many others, is observing social distancing and is also trying to spread awareness on her social media.

Also Read | Millie Bobby Brown Reunites With 'Stranger Things' Cast At SAG Awards; See Pics

Millie Bobby Brown gets goofy with her ‘nan’

Also Read | Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

Millie Bobby Brown held a banner from her home that said the actor is staying at home. She also used the popular hashtag “I stayed home for” used by celebrities currently to spread awareness. The actor mentioned that her reason for staying indoors is for the safety of her family, her Nan and the vulnerable elderly people around her.

Soon after this, Millie Bobby Brown nominated some other friends to take up the hashtag and continue the chain.

Also Read | Millie Bobby Brown's Outfit Sparks Debate On Twitter For Making Her Look 'way Too Mature'

Also Read | Millie Bobby Brown Strikes Back At Haters For Sexualisation & Inappropriate Comments

However, she also added a cute and adorable post of herself and her Nan singing a song. The video was posted right after the post in which the Stranger Things star held the poster.

Millie and her Nan can be seen having a good time with each other as the actor sings along with her Nan. The two ladies enjoyed the song and even danced for a bit on the chorus. Fans loved this particular aspect from Mille’s post and even called it an adorable way to promote a social cause.

The actor shared a post on Instagram raising awareness and speaking about social distancing. She was seen holding a banner as she posed for the camera to deliver a strong message. Several actors including the likes of Tom Hanks and Idris Elba have been tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Several cases besides them too have been reported. The Coronavirus pandemic has reached almost all major cities forcing its citizens to go into quarantine to prevent themselves from contracting the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.