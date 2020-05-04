Joe Keery Reveals That He Won't Be Seen In Scoops Ahoy Costume In 'Stranger Things 4'

Stranger Things actor Joe Keery who plays the role of Steve Harrington in the popular show has given a little spoiler of Stranger Things season 4. Stranger Things is one of the most popular shows on Netflix which currently has three seasons. The fourth season of the show has been in the making, however, the shoot of the show has been halted due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Keery talks about Stranger Things season 4

While talking to a magazine, Joe Keery revealed that his character Steve will no longer be wearing the Scoops Ahoy outfit in the next season of Stranger Things. In Stranger Things season 3, Steve Harrington can be seen working at an ice cream shop titled Scoops Ahoy. Joe Keery wore the Scoops Ahoy costume, which consisted of a sailor’s outfit and a white cap that read Ahoy.

Joe Keery further added that Stranger Things season 4 will be more exciting than its previous seasons. According to Joe Keery, this season will be darker and will have the audiences sitting at the edge of their seats. The actor said that the viewers will get to see more dangerous elements as the makers of the show, Duffer Brothers have added many out of the box elements in this season of Stranger Things.

Joe Keery had previously stated that Stranger Things season 4 will be more intriguing and a little darker and scary that the previous seasons. He ensures that the fans will like Stranger Things season 4 more than all the previous seasons.

The teaser of the latest season of the show is out and the fans are revealed that David Harbour’s character, Jim Hopper which was presumed to be dead is alive. However, it has been shown that he is in Russia.

Stranger Things cast

Stranger Things cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp as well as Sadie Sink in pivotal roles. The Stranger Things cast also includes Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Maya Hawke, amongst others. The release date of Stranger Things season 4 has not been disclosed yet.

