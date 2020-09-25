Millie Bobby Brown Was Thrown Against The Wall 15 Times During 'Enola Holmes' Shoot

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is currently making headlines with her action-packed performance in the newly-released Netflix Original, Enola Holmes. Now, Netflix has shared a BTS video with fans on YouTube wherein they showcased the hard work that went behind to shoot those action sequences. In the BTS video, the makers of the film spilled the beans about Millie's performance and how she worked extremely hard with the stunt coordinator to effectively play the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes.

Millie was thrown against the wall for one scene in 'Enola Holmes'

The highly-anticipated mystery film, Enola Holmes premiered on Netflix on September 23, 2020. The Harry Bradbeer directorial stars Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role alongside Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. One day after the film released on Netflix, the streamer dropped a BTS video on their YouTube channel to give fans a sneak-peek into how they filmed the extremely strenuous action sequences in the film.

In the video, producer Ali Mendes called Millie a 'dynamite' because she could do any move that was thrown her way. She also added how the British actor worked really hard with her stunt coordinator to learn the ju-jitsu moves for the film. Soon, Enola's on-screen mother, Helena Bonham Carter also praised her co-actor as she jokingly said that Millie was so good at her work that it was irksome for her because she was meant to teach her.

Joining the bandwagon was yet another co-star Burn Gorman, who essays the role of Linthorn in the film. Gorman showered Millie with heaps of praise as said, "Thankfully, with Millie, you've got someone who's not only made of Teflon, but she's obviously extremely experienced even at her age". Giving more context about the same, he explained saying, "She (Millie Bobby Brown) was thrown against the wall about 15 times in a row. But, Millie just brushes it off".

Watch the full video below:

About Enola Holmes

Enola Holmes focuses on the younger sister of the highly-popular detective Sherlock Holmes. Alongside Millie in the titular role, the mystery film also stars Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Frances de la Tour, Shaw, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter and Susie Wokoma in pivotal roles. The Harry Bradbeer directorial is now available to stream on Netflix.

