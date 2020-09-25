After Enola Holmes, Here're Other Sherlock Adaptations Fans Must Add To Watchlist

Netflix finally premiered the highly-anticipated Harry Bradbeer directorial titled Enola Holmes on September 23, 2020. The mystery film is based on the first book from Nancy Springer's series of the same name. As the title suggests, the Netflix Original focuses on the teenage sister of the world-famous detective Sherlock Holmes. Enola holmes’ reviews are trickling in, and the verdict appears to be in favour of the Millie Bobby Brown starrer. Thus, here's taking a look at other Sherlock adaptations which you must add to your watchlist if you loved Enola Holmes:

Also Read | Does Tewkesbury Die In 'Enola Holmes'? Here Is What Happened To Him At The End

Sherlock Holmes and the Spider Woman

1943's mystery film Sherlock Holmes and the Spider Woman starred Basil Rathbone as Sherlock Holmes alongside Nigel Bruce as Dr. Watson and Gale Sondergaard as Adrea Spedding. The Roy William Neill directorial incorporates the elements from several short stories as well as the novel, The Sign of the Four. The film is set against the then-present victorian era.

The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes

1970's DeLuxe Color film, The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes gives fans a slightly parodic look at the iconic private detective's character. The film stars Robert Stephens in the titular role of Sherlock Holmes, while it has been directed by late American filmmaker Billy Wilder. The detective film also boasts of an ensemble cast including Geneviève Page, Colin Blakely and Christopher Lee to name a few.

The Seven-Per-Cent Solution

Based on Nicholas Meyer's 1974 novel, The Seven-Per-Cent Solution is an Oscar-nominated mystery film which released in 1976. The British-American film is helmed by directed by Herbert Ross while it's written by Meyer himself. It stars Nicol Williamson, Robert Duvall, Alan Arkin and Laurence Olivier in the lead roles.

Also Read | Who Plays Lord Tewkesbury In 'Enola Holmes'? Know Everything About Louis Partridge Here

Young Sherlock Holmes

Young Sherlock Holmes and the Pyramid of Fear, popularly known as Young Sherlock Holmes is a mystery adventure which released back in 1985. The Barry Levinson directorial is based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's characters while it's written by Chris Columbus. The film stars Nicholas Rowe in the titular role alongside Alan Cox as John Watson and it showcases how the duo solves a mystery at a boarding school.

Sherlock Holmes

2009's period mystery action, Sherlock Holmes was also based on the characters created by British writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. The film stars Hollywood A-lister Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role alongside Jude Law as John Watson. Robert also won the Golden Globe Award in the category of Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his exemplary performance in this film.

Elementary

The American procedural drama TV series, Elementary showcases a contemporary version of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes. The TV series is created by Robert Doherty and it is headlined by Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes alongside Lucy Liu as Joan Watson. The first episode of Elementary premiered on September 27, 2012, on CBS.

Also Read | Enola Holmes Ending Explained: Does Enola Find Her Mother In The End? Find Out

Mr. Holmes

Based on Mitch Cullin's novel A Slight Trick of the Mind, 2015's Mr. Holmes is a mystery film that stars Ian McKellen in the titular role. The film also stars Laura Linney as the housekeeper and Milo Parker as her son. The Bill Condon directorial focuses on a 93-year-old Holmes who finds it difficult to recall the details of his final case due to the slow deterioration of his mind.

Also Read | 'Enola Holmes' Cast's Net Worth Will Leave You Amazed; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.