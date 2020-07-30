The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Showcases A Nuclear Apocalypse In The Opening Scene

The Umbrella Academy season 2 is set to premiere soon this week. However, the makers of the show have already released the opening sequence for The Umbrella Academy season 2. The trailer itself transports the user to the 1960s just like the previous few trailers. This time however one can spot the Hargreeves siblings teaming up to fight the apocalypse that lies ahead of them. This apocalypse has followed them during their Time Jump. The footage released by the makers shows Five coming out of a vortex on November 25, 1963. He tries to find his siblings in the middle of a war-torn and destroyed city of Dallas, Texas.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 opening scene has gotten fans excited

Also Read | Netflix Offering 83 Years Of Free Subscription If You Win ‘The Old Guard’ Game

From there, he discovers the timeline he is in after reading a newspaper that prompts to the fact that a war has broken out. He watches all the Soviet tanks attacking as his brothers and sisters try and defend themselves. The action sequence shown in this bit is creative and well-coordinated among the cast. The impact looks real along with the VFX and visualisation that have been put in by the creators. The sequence screenplay was made to look like it’s a one-take shot as Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” played in the background. As the chaos continues, an unknown person grabs the hand of Five and asks him to come out of there. However, Five shows concern for his family, but the man points at the direction of the nuclear strike, hinting that it is getting closer. Thus Five leaves his family as the nuclear strike finally happens to destroy the city and possibly his family as well. The clouds go up in the shape of an Umbrella as the maker’s hint towards the upcoming season 2 of the series.

Also Read | Netflix Breaks Record For The Most Emmy Awards 2020 Nominations; Check Out The List

Also Read | Millie Bobby Brown To Star And Co-produce Upcoming Netflix Film 'The Girls I’ve Been'

This particular scene takes place after the events from the season finale of The Umbrella Academy. In the previous season, Vanya’s ability to bring forth an apocalypse into 2019 is revealed. According to an entertainment news portal, The Umbrella Academy season 2 may serve as a soft reboot and may introduce audiences to the forthcoming destruction as the main characters try and deal with individual drama. The Umbrella Academy season 2 airs officially on July 31, exclusively on Netflix.

Also Read | Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' Cast Share Their Experiences In Bonus Episode; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.