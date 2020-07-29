Millie Bobby Brown To Star And Co-produce Upcoming Netflix Film 'The Girls I’ve Been'

Millie Bobby Brown, popular for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things is all set to be a part of an upcoming Netflix movie The Girls I've Been. The film is an adaptation of a Young Adult novel of the same name written by Tess Sharpe. The author will also be producing the Netflix movie along with Jason Bateman.

Millie Bobby Brown to star and co-produce a Netflix movie

Millie Bobby Brown will be playing the role of Nora O'Malley, the daughter of a con artist. Her character as a con artist's daughter will be seen picking up many of her mother's tricks to become a master manipulator in her own right. In the film, she goes to the bank with her ex-boyfriend Wes and her girlfriend Iris. The three of them are taken hostage by two bank robbers, who have no clue about them.

Millie Bobby Brown, along with starring in the film, will also produce it. She will be producing the film under the PCMA Productions banner while Jason Bateman will produce the film under Aggregate films. The book The Girls I’ve Been is expected to release by 2021. Ozark starring Jason Bateman and Stranger Things starring Millie Bobby Brown are two of the biggest shows on Netflix. The two big shows also received Emmy nominations.

Netflix is also waiting to begin filming the fourth season of Stranger Things and will start soon when it is safe to do so. The official date is yet to be announced though. Jason Bateman was last seen in the film Game Night. He played the character of Max Davis and also co-produced the film. The actor was also a part of the Television show The Outsider, which he also directed. One of his best performances is seen in the crime drama series on Netflix, Ozark.

Millie Bobby Brown, on the other hand, has been a part of several films, television shows as well as music videos. Currently, Millie Bobby Brown has two upcoming projects under her belt. She will be seen in Enola Holmes and will also be seen in Godzilla vs. Kong.

