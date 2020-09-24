'Enola Holmes' Sequel Update: Will There Be Second 'Enola Holmes' Movie?

Enola Holmes on Netflix was one of the most anticipated releases for the month of September. The detective mystery released on September 23 and fans have been enjoying it thoroughly. Helmed by Harry Bradbeer, the film is based on the book series created by Nancy Springer.

Netflix’s Enola Holmes features an ensemble cast starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour and Louis Partridge. Since the film's release, fans have been wondering if there will be Enola Holmes 2. Find out, “Will there be a second Enola Holmes?”

ok i just watched #EnolaHolmes and i'd like to start a religion based on henry cavill as sherlock holmes pic.twitter.com/vdR4drrm0d — 𝒂𝒙 (@caviIlst) September 23, 2020

No it's not. Millie was great in her acting skill also her accent was totally indeed u should know that. 🙂 also the story was over all 10/10 — 𝖊𝖑 . (@anammariee) September 24, 2020

Watching Enola Holmes is like destroying Mycroft's image and burying Eurus alive. Nonetheless it's a good movie and my opinion doesn't matter. Go watch it yourself, and don't forget why you love Sherlock Holmes. ❤️ — error404 (@tissuecreep) September 24, 2020

After watching enola holmes

Holmesbury got me with jo and Laurie vibes

The women aka enola ends with a man that she loves and cares for but is also very independent and is her own person but to learn self worth she needed the man and guided person to help her but once she — Kaitlin G (@a24holland) September 24, 2020

Enola Holmes Sequel

Will there be a second Enola Holmes?

Given that Enola Holmes on Netflix is based on a book series created by Nancy Springer, there is a high possibility that there will be Enola Holmes 2. The book series itself has six books. However, the fate of Enola Holmes sequel depends on the streaming numbers the first movie will pool in on the platform.

It will take some time for Netflix to decide whether to make an Enola Holmes sequel or not. The streaming platform usually waits for six to eight weeks before announcing a sequel. During this time, it looks at the analytics such as streaming numbers and the film’s performance. So far, neither the filmmakers nor any of the actors have revealed if there will be a second Enola Holmes movie.

However, the Millie Bobby Brown starrer received good reviews from the audiences. People praised Millie’s performance in the film. Many fans were thrilled to see as Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes.

Enola Holmes on Netflix: What will happen in Enola Holmes 2?

If Netflix decides to give a green light to Enola Holmes 2, the story of the second film will most likely be based on the second book of the series The Case of the Left-Handed Lady. Enola Holmes on Netflix was based on the first book of the series, The Case of the Missing Marquess. Curious fans can get a jump start by reading Enola Holmes book 2 before the film even gets made.

Enola Holmes on Netflix: The film’s plot

Most fans must have noticed that Enola Holmes on Netflix is set in England in the year 1884. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her beloved mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared. Eudoria has left behind an odd assortment of gifts that seem to be clues.

Following her mother’s mysterious disappearance, Enola finds herself under the care of her elder brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin). Mycroft is keen on sending young Enola away to a finishing school for "proper" young ladies. But a headstrong Enola has different plans as she escapes to London to find her mother.

