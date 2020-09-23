Where Is Millie Bobby Brown From? Lesser Known Fact About The 'Stranger Things' Actor

Millie Bobbie Brown's Enola Holmes premieres today, on September 23, 2020, on Netflix. The Stranger Things actor plays the lead role in the film. Millie Bobbie Brown is playing a British character but in an interview with Radio Times, she mentioned that she struggled with the accent. However, Millie Bobbie Brown is originally British and has been speaking the American accent for the last four years for her shows and movies. Take a look at where Millie Bobbie Brown is from:

Where is Millie Bobby Brown from?

Actor Millie Bobby Brown became popular because of her role as Eleven in Stranger things. She has often played roles in various films and series where she was an American and had an American accent. A lesser-known fact is that Millie Bobby Brown is originally a British. According to a report by The Independent, Millie Bobby Brown's home was in Marbella, Spain and she was born to British parents Kelly and Robert. She lived in Spain for the first 4 years of her life after which her family moved back to Bournemouth in England. Her family then moved to Orlando, Florida after 4 years for Millie's acting career.

Millie Bobby Brown enrolled in acting classes in Orlando due to which she had a strong grip on her American accent. After Stranger Things, Brown was seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Before Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown played a lead role in the American drama series Intruders. Millie Bobby Brown's latest film Enola Holmes is all set to release on Netflix on September 23.

About Millie Bobby Brown's latest film Enola Holmes

Enola Holmes is a British American mystery film that revolves around Sherlock Holmes's sister Enola Holmes. The film is directed by Harry Bradbeer. Enola Holmes' cast includes Millie Bobby Brown who plays the lead role while Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Frances de la Tour, Fiona Shaw, Louis Partridge, Susie Wokoma, and Helena Bonham Carter play the supporting roles. The film is an adaptation of Nancy Springer's book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries. In the film, Enola Holmes, played by Millie Bobby Brown, sister of Sherlock Holmes, and Mycroft Holmes, played by Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin goes on a mission to find her missing mother.

