Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Achieved Major Teenage Accomplishment During Pandemic

In a recent interview, Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she achieved a major teenage accomplishment of getting a driver's license while living through the coronavirus pandemic. According to E!News, in an interview with W, the 16-year-old star told the outlet that she got her driver's license in quarantine. She added that 'it was very strange taking a socially distanced driving test'.

Getting behind the wheel as a solo driver has been a long journey for Millie, who will next appear as Sherlock Holmes' younger, feisty sister in Netflix's Enola Holmes. Back in May of 2019, Millie shared her excitement over obtaining her learner's permit on Instagram. "I passed! yay! watch out cuz MBB is on the road...(with a parent or supervisor over 21 with a valid license lol)," the actor joked at the time.

However, learning to drive wasn't the only social-distanced activity Millie has been spending time on. During her interview with W, Millie further shared that in addition to watching a lot of Friends, she has been doing lots and lots of arts and crafts. She shared that she and her little sister 'painted, did lots of tie-dying' and she also 'bejewelled everything in the house'. As per E!News, Millie Bobby Brown's Netflix series Stranger Things, which catapulted the young star to fame along with actors like Finn Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink was forced to press pause early into the filming of season four due to the coronavirus pandemic giving Millie ample time to work on her art and driving skills.

Also Read | Millie Bobby Brown raps 'Stranger Things' recap as the next season is set to premiere

Also Read | Millie Bobby Brown shares how getting the British accent right in 'Enola Holmes' was tough

Also Read | Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill share the first look of their upcoming film Enola Holmes

On the work front, Millie Bobby Brown is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Enola Holmes. The movie was initially slated to have a theatrical release. However, the makers switched the decision due to the pandemic. Now, Enola Holmes is all set to release on September 23, 2020, on Netflix. The posters and trailer of the film received rave reviews from fans. Helmed by Harry Bradbeer, Enola Holmes also stars Sam Claflin, with Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham-Carter in pivotal roles.

Millie Bobby Brown's first look

Also Read | 'Stranger Things': Millie Bobby Brown reveals heartbreaking details about 'final letter'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.