Ariana Grande Requests Rihanna To Drop Another Music Album, Says 'please Fill My Ears'

Pop singer Ariana Grande cannot wait for Rihanna to drop her ninth studio album. Taking to Instagram, Ariana expressed her anticipation for her fellow pop star’s long-awaited album on Tuesday, August 18. The reference came along in response to the news that she has officially surpassed Rihanna, for being the most-streamed artist of all the time on Spotify with a brilliant 20.5 billion-plus streams of her catalog.

Ariana Grande pleads Rihanna

Sharing the picture of the news, Ariana thanked her fans for ‘listening and caring’ for her music which has now resulted in beating one of the most talented musicians. The Stuck With You singer also expressed that she cannot wait to give her fans ‘new things’ to ‘listen’.

But it just didn’t end there, paying respect to her OG senior, Ariana further pleaded Rihanna to drop her new album so that she can ‘rightfully’ take the title back from her. She concluded her note by asking Riri to ‘fill her ears again’. Take a look at the post shared by Ariana Grande here:

thank u all so much for listening and caring at all let alone this much.

i can’t wait to give u new things to listen to.

now can rihanna pls drop her album so she can rightfully snatch this back and fill my ears again please or ....

Fans and fellow celebs went gaga as soon as the post surfaced online. While some agreed with her saying “Hell Yeah”, others went on to call her spirit “Amazing”. A few others were congratulating her by dropping hear emoticons. Check out how netizens are reacting here:

On the professional front, Rihanna has been teasing her fans since 2018 about her upcoming album after Anti. She told Vogue that her ninth studio album would be reggae-influenced. Since then, the musician hasn’t stopped to poke fun at the questions revolving around her yet to be officially announced album’s release date.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande has recently unleashed K Bye For Now, which is an album of the live recordings of her Sweetener World Tour. Her last released album was 2019’s Thank U, Next.

