Henry Cavill Shares BTS Pic From The Witcher S2 To Show His Tedious Makeup Removal Process

Henry Cavill recently took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS picture from the sets of his highly-anticipated American series, The Witcher Season 2. Along with giving fans a sneak-peek into the sets of the fantasy drama's second instalment, Cavill expressed how painful of a process it is to get 'pounds of two types of medical tape and some glue' removed off his head post-shoot. The 37-year-old returned to work last week after its production was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry Cavill shares BTS pic from his makeup room

Yesterday, Henry Cavill took to Instagram to post a BTS snap and share the first look at his transformation from the sets of The Witcher Season 2. In the photo, he is seen patiently sitting on the makeup chair as two women remove 'two types of tape and glue' off his head.

Sharing the mirror selfie from the sets, Cavill revealed, "No bald cap this year. Just pounds of 2 types of medical tape and some glue". With a very evidently displeased look on his face, the Superman actor sarcastically wrote, "Removal is a joy". He added, "Jacqui and Ailbhe here, though, have the deft touch of angels. Jacqui more so an Angel of Vengeance, but that's all part of her charm".

Furthermore, he also shared how they're undertaking safety measures on the sets of the upcoming Netflix series amid the on-going COVID-19 crisis and revealed that they get tested twice a week. He captioned writing, "Oh and for those who may be worrying. All of us are COVID cleared and bubbled. We get tested twice a week up here in Kaer Morhen!".

Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, chances were that fans could have gotten the opportunity to watch season two of The Witcher on Netflix this year. Instead, the work on season two of the hit American series has just starting to ramp up. Henry Cavill will be seen reprising his role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 2, and it has been reported that fans will get to see a lot of action sequences in the upcoming season of the fantasy drama. However, the show is not expected to release on Netflix until late 2021.

