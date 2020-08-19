Millie Bobby Brown's Has A Brand New Connection To The Letter E; Here's How

Netflix has finally revealed Enola Holmes’ release date. Along with this release date, the OTT giant also shared a trailer of the film. Through the Enola Holmes teaser, Netflix also gave away a major connection between the film protagonist Millie Bobby Brown and the letter ‘E’.

How is Millie Bobby Brown connected to the letter ‘E’?

Millie Bobby Brown is set to entertain her fans in a brand new Netflix project. The streaming giant released the Enola Holmes teaser and it is already making headlines. Along with the teaser, Netflix also confirmed that Millie Bobby Brown starrer Enola Holmes will be premiering on September 23, 2020.

Netflix India also shared the Enola Holmes poster on social media. But along with the poster, the handle also wrote, “Millie Bobby Brown, kween of playing characters that start with ‘E’”. Take a look at the Enola Holmes poster here.

This caption left many fans puzzled. In the film Enola Holmes, the lead role is being played by Millie Bobby Brown. Brown became a household name and gained worldwide recognition with her first Netflix project Stranger Things.

In this sci-fi drama series, Millie Bobby Brown plays the role of a little girl with special powers named Eleven. From Stranger Things season 2, Eleven gets a new name as she gets adopted by Officer Hopper and Eleven is now Jane Hopper. Thus Millie Bobby Brown’s connection with the letter ‘E’ has just gotten stronger as she will now be seen as Enola Holmes.

Moving on, this upcoming Netflix project is a British mystery-drama. It is based on Nancy Springer’s book series of the same name. The film is being helmed by Fleabag and Killing Eve director Harry Bardbeer. Enola Holmes cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar, and many other seasoned actors.

The film revolves around world-famous detective Sherlock Holmes’ sister Enola Holmes. The film will showcase how Enola outwits her brother Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes as she tries to unravel the mystery behind her mother's disappearance. Carter will be playing the role of the Holmes siblings' mother. As Enola tries to find her mother who disappeared on her 16th birthday she stumbles upon a bigger conspiracy and changes the times that they are living in.

