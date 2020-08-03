Mimi Faust And Tamera Young's Enchanting Love Story Will Leave You All Mushy

Reality star Mimi Faust recently took to social media to share the news of her engagement with WNBA player Tamera Young. The two have reportedly been dating since 2016 but have successfully managed to keep details about their relationship low key for quite some time. However, they used to give small hints about their relationship through a few social media posts featuring each other and their families. While fans of the adorable couple rejoice, here is an overview of their love story.

Mimi Faust and Tamera young’s adorable love story

Mimi Faust joined the show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in the year 2012. She gained a huge fan base amongst the people after this show. At the beginning of season 5 of the show, she came out as a lesbian. She was in a relationship with Chris Gould for quite some time. She had also dated Stevie J for 15 years before she was dating Chris Gauld till 2016. This is reportedly when the love between the two ladies blossomed.

Tamera Young is considered one of the best basketball players in America. She also led her team to the WNBA finals in the year 2015. In the year 2016, after Mimi Faust broke up with Chris Gauld, she reportedly posted a picture with Tamera Young, leaving the audience suspicious of what was brewing between the two. The currently engaged couple made their first appearance through the Love & Hip Hop rip off the show, Stevie J & Joseline in the year 2016.

In the year 2019, Mimi Faust shared an adorable selfie with Temara Young and her daughter, Eva Giselle. The picture almost confirmed their relationship as Mimi called the two ladies her ‘favourite girls’. A few days later, Temara Young revealed a celebration video where the Mimi and Eva were present at her game to celebrate the win. The video showed how close they were. Have a look at the adorable posts.

Read Poonam Pandey Announces Engagement To Beau Sam Bombay, Shows Off Huge Ring

Also read Lily Allen Flaunts A Ring While On Vacation Amidst Engagement Rumours With David Harbour

On August 2, 2020, Mimi Faust took posted the picture of a stunning diamond ring along with the message that said that she said ‘Yes!’. The picture received a lot of love from her followers as they had been rooting for their relationship since the very beginning. Have a look at the adorable announcement post here:

Read Demi Lovato's Stunning Engagement Ring Is Worth A Luxury Mansion In LA, Read Details

Also read Demi Lovato Shares Pics From Engagement To Max Ehrich, Calls It 'best Night Of My Life'

Image Courtesy: Mimi Faust Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.