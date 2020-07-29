Demi Lovato's Stunning Engagement Ring Is Worth A Luxury Mansion In LA, Read Details

Demi Lovato is at the top of the world as she recently got engaged to her boyfriend Max Ehrich. The couple surprised everybody when they announced their engagement on Instagram. But apart from their stunning engagement pictures, Demi Lovato’s rock on her ring finger is making headlines. The engagement ring’s price tag is the same as a luxe mansion in LA.

Demi Lovato’s engagement ring’s price will leave you speechless

Also read | Demi Lovato Shares Pics From Engagement To Max Ehrich, Calls It 'best Night Of My Life'

The couple's beach engagement pictures set major couple goals and went viral on social media in no time. But this documentation of Lovato’s engagement also had people questioning about Lovato’s big ring. The massive rock caught everybody's attention on Lovato’s finger as she gazed in her now fiancé Max Ehrich’s eyes.

Now a media portal’s report has finally revealed the price tag of Demi Lovato’s engagement ring. According to this report, it is worth more than $2.5 million. This special ring was designed by Hollywood’s celebrated jeweller Peter Marco. Furthermore, Demi Lovato’s ring consists of an emerald cut diamond handset in a platinum ring. It also surrounded by trapezoid-shaped diamonds on all sides.

Also read | Demi Lovato Watches JLo's 'The Wedding Planner' After Getting Engaged To Max Ehrich

The media portal’s report also states that the ring which Max Ehrich wanted for Demi had to have an elongated stone. Ehrich viewed several designs submitted by Marco before choosing this special ring. The elongated diamond used in the ring can be close to 10-20 carats in weight states the report. Take a look at Demi Lovato’s engagement post here and also take a look at her stunning ring.

Demi Lovato has come a long way since her Disney starlet days. Lovato has not only turned her successful Disney run into an award-winning singing and acting career. Apart from shining in her career, Demi Lovato has also inspired many as she battled her drug addiction and mental health issues several times. In one of her Instagram posts, Demi also addressed her past drug addiction issue and now her doctors helped her get passed it and enjoy this new chapter in her life. Check out Demi Lovato's heartfelt letter here.

Also read | Alia Bhatt Has Most Endearing Reaction As Demi Lovato Announces Her Engagement

Also read | Demi Lovato & Fiance Max Ehrich Are Worth Millions; Here Are Details About Their Net Worth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.