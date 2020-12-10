Mindy Kaling Shares A 'fun Tip' For Parents To Keep Their Children Entertained

Actor Mindy Kaling has played many different kinds of roles not just in films and television shows. She has also worked as a writer as well as a director in several episodes of The Office. And now she has taken up a different role in her personal life: the role of a mother. Being the mother of two children has kept her occupied in the period of quarantine, and the actor has a fun tip for the rest of the parents. Read on to know what advice she has for young parents.

Mindy Kaling shares a 'fun tip' for parents

Mindy Kaling has revealed how during the quarantine, she has memorized her children’s book by heart. But she has now come up with a “selfish” yet creative way of sparking the interest of their children. She revealed during an Instagram live chat for Lego partnership that she asked her daughter Katherine about what should happen next in the story during different points before the story can move forward. She talked about coming up with ideas like these to keep ones’ children entertained, as reading the same stories to them again and again may get boring.

Mindy Kaling’s daughter Katherine is almost three years old and Kaling is also a mother to her son Spencer, who is barely three months old. The actor believes that tricks like these can push all the parents to become more creative and less passive and the children can themselves participate in the story. Mindy believes that this trick can serve parents as a fun tip for parenting. She also revealed about being the mother of a toddler and a small baby means she has to keep them entertained non-stop whenever she gets extra.

Kaling had previously revealed in People about the time when she was in isolation with her daughter due to the coronavirus pandemic and how that experience brought both of them closer. On the other hand, while talking about her new-born son, she revealed how he has never met her family which lives on the other side of the country. Mindy Kaling has worked in a number of popular shows such as The Office; The Mindy Project and many more.

