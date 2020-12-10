Surbhi Chandna Elated On Being Ranked In Top Global Asian Celebs In The World List

Actor Surbhi Chandna recently expressed her excitement for being a part of the Top 50 Asian Stars 2020. Recently, she took to social media and shared a list of ten people, including their pictures on the photo-sharing platform. The actor wrote how blessed she was to be among the acclaimed celebrities. Here is everything you need to know about Surbhi Chandna's Instagram post:

Surbhi Chandna ranks nine in Top Global Asian in the World List

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram and shared a list of top 10 celebrities in Top Global Asian in the World List 2020 through her official handle on December 9, 2020, Wednesday. She revealed her happiness with a collage of acclaimed stars, which includes her photo on the photo-sharing platform. The actor expressed her gratitude for being among Top 50 Asian Stars 2020 in the description.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, the actor wrote, “This is Huge, and I am so blessed to be on this List ♥ï¸” and used hashtags ‘thank you for love always’ and grateful’. She added, “First ITV Actor to be Placed in the TOP 10 @asjadnazirãƒ»ãƒ»ãƒ»Top 10 of my first of its kind 50 Asian Celebrities In The World list for 2020- 1. Sonu Sood, 2. Lilly Singh, 3. Charli XCX, 4. Dev Patel, 5. Armaan Malik, 6. Priyanka Chopra, 7. Prabhas, 8. Mindy Kaling, 9 Surbhi Chandna, and 10. Kumail Nanjiani”. Check out Surbhi Chandna's photos on the photo-sharing platform below:

Response to Surbhi Chandna's photos

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Surbhi Chandna garnered more than 94, 500 likes and over 2310 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor shared their response to the news. Many among them congratulated the star for her achievement in the comment section of the post. Meanwhile, others expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as stars, heart-eyed smileys, sparkle, hearts, hugs, kisses, and firecrackers, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Surbhi Chandna's Instagram post that you must check out right away:

