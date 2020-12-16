Mindy Kaling Wishes Daughter 'Kittles' On Her Birthday; Has A Funny Request For Her Fans

Mindy Kaling has been extremely vocal about motherhood and her own experience of being a mother of two children and how that has changed her perspective towards life. The actor and writer first became a mother in 2017 after giving birth to her daughter Katherine. She is now celebrating the third birthday of her daughter and has come up with a fun way of wishing her daughter along with a comic message for her fans. Have a look at the Instagram post in which she has wished her daughter.

Mindy wishes daughter Katherine on her birthday, has a funny request for fans

Mindy Kaling’s daughter Katherine, who has now turned three years old, has been sent special wishes from her mother on Instagram. Showing off a colourful board with a sweet message and calling her daughter by her pet name ‘Kittles’, Kaling wrote on the board wishing her on her birthday and writing “We love you”, using the ‘love’ symbol. Adding to the moment of sweetness, Mindy wrote that ‘Peppa Pig’, ‘Elmo’, ‘Daniel Tiger’ and ‘Umi Zoomi’, which are presumably Katherine’s favourite cartoons, love her as well.

Mindy wrote on her Instagram caption talking about the fact that her daughter had turned three years old and the fact that preparing that gift for her had taken a long time. Giving her caption a rather comic ending, she asked her fans and followers to “compliment’ her for the effort that she has made.

Fans immediately sent wishes for Mindy Kaling's daughter and showered the comments section with love and affection. They also congratulated Mindy on the special day. Mindy Kaling’s Instagram post was full of comments by her fans who complimented her effort in every way possible.

Kaling has recently given birth to a baby boy who she named Spencer. While Mindy Kaling has opened up extensively about becoming a mother, she has not posted many images of her children on Instagram. Mindy Kaling was recently seen in the movie Ocean’s 8, which was released in 2018. She is most popularly known for acting and writing for The Office, which had a long and successful run on television.

