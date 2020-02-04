All Minion Movies You Need To Watch Before 'The Rise Of Gru' Hits The Theaters

Despicable Me franchise is among the most grossing and loved animated franchise, featuring Minions. It consists of four feature films (including one spin-off) and now a new fifth spin-off film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, is set to release soon. It is a prequel of Despicable Me series and a sequel of Minions. Read to know all the films you need to watch before the upcoming spin-off film.

All Minions films to watch before Minions: The Rise of Gru

Despicable Me

Released in 2010, Despicable Me is the first film in the franchise. When a criminal mastermind uses a trio of orphan girls as pawns for a grand scheme, he finds their love is profoundly changing him for the better. The film stars Steve Carell who gave voice to Felonious Gru; the three girls get their voices from Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, and Elsie Fisher. Jason Segel gave the voice to Vector and Pierre Coffin (lead director) to Gru’s Minions.

Despicable Me 2

When Gru, the world's most super-bad turned super-dad, is recruited by a team of officials to stop lethal muscle and a host of Gru's own, He has to fight back with new gadgetry, cars, and more minion madness. Steve Carell, Russell Brand, Miranda Cosgrove, Elsie Fisher, and Dana Gaier reprise their roles as Gru, Dr. Nefario, Margo, Agnes, and Edith respectively. Directed by Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin, Despicable Me 2 released in 2013.

Minions

After the success of two Despicable Me films, Minions became popular characters which lead to a spin-off movie, Minions released in 2015. Minions Stuart, Kevin, and Bob are recruited by Scarlet Overkill, a supervillain who, alongside her inventor husband Herb, hatches a plot to take over the world. The film stars Pierre Coffin (as the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, and Bob), Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton, Allison Janney, Steve Coogan, and Jennifer Saunders, with the narration provided by Geoffrey Rush.

Despicable Me 3

Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist. Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove, and Dana Gaier reprise their roles of Felonious Gru, Margo, and Edith, respectively. Despicable Me 3 was released in 2017 as the third movie in the Despicable Me franchise (fourth including spin-off film, Minions).

