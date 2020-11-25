Miranda Kerr Says She Is 'grateful' That Orlando Bloom Found Katy Perry & They Are Happy

Miranda Kerr was recently a part of The Drew Barrymore Show and the supermodel spoke about various things in her personal life on the talk show. She expressed how she is grateful that her ex-husband Orlando Bloom met Katy Perry and is happy with her, and also spoke about Bloom and her relationship with their son Flynn. Read along to know more.

Miranda Kerr says she is ‘grateful’ that Orlando Bloom met Katy Perry

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr was recently a guest on the Drew Barrymore show. Kerr expressed that she is so grateful that Bloom and Katy Perry found each other. Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom were in a relationship from 2007, and then got engaged in 2010 and married a month later. The two have a 9-year-old son Flynn together.

Kerr said on the show, “I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy.” She further added, “For Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing." Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom were married for 3 years until their divorce in 2013.

Miranda Kerr also mentioned, “I'm just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband and just that we all really respect each other." She also said, “When it comes to special occasions, when we have to be together, we work it out so we have compromises about what is best for our whole family.”

The Australian supermodel is now married to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel whom she started sating in 2015 and got married to in 2017. The couple has two children together, their firstborn in 2018 and followed by a second in 2019. Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom in August, this year. They had been in an on & off relationship since 2016, and got back together in 2018, then getting engaged in 2019.

Orlando Bloom was recently a guest on the Ellen DeGeneres show. He said that their daughter Daisy is a true mix of him and Katy Perry. He said, “It was funny because when she first came out I was like, 'Oh it's me, it's a mini-me!' Then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect.”

