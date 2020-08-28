Orlando Bloom's Ex-wife Miranda Kerr 'can't Wait' To Meet His & Katy's Newborn Girl Daisy

On August 26, American singer-songwriter Katy Perry announced the arrival of her first baby girl with fiance Orlando Bloom as she shared a black and white photo, in which she was seen holding the hand of the infant. Amid all the congratulatory replies, Orlando's ex-wife Miranda Kerr left a sweet note for the new parents. Miranda Kher's comment read, "I’m so happy for you guys. Can’t wait to meet her".

Katy Perry's post for daughter Daisy

Meanwhile, among the other stars sending the couple their best wishes included Stranger Things fame Millie Bobby Brown, who wrote: “Yay!!! Congratulations so happy for you guys". Actor Justin Theroux's comment read, “DAISSSSYYYY!!!!! WELCOME!!!! and Love to both Mama and Papa". Joining the comments section, Marvel actor Josh Brolin commented: “Yes!!!!!”.

Miranda Kerr's response won hearts on the internet as it received more than 8k likes and is still counting. A section of fans praised Miranda's reply and showered love on her. An Instagram user replied to her comment and wrote, "How beautiful that they all get along. That is maturity, nothing better than raising a healthy family without conflicts" while another asserted, "I so admire you for how happy you are for these two amazing humans xx bless you" (sic).

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The star couple, who got engaged in February 2019, announced their pregnancy this year in March. To break the news, Katy flaunted her baby bump in her single Never Worn White. Katy and Orlando started dating back in 2016. The couple, who are also goodwill ambassadors for UNICEF, marked Daisy’s arrival by setting up a donation page in aid of new mothers and their children. Meanwhile, Katy is also gearing up for her upcoming album, Smile, which is set to be released on August 28.

On the other side, Bloom has been co-parenting Flynn with Miranda since 2013. The Australian model was married to the British actor for three years from 2010. After their separation in 2013, Miranda got married to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel. With him, Kerr shares sons Hart, 2, and Myles, 10 months.

