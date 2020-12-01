'Miss Christmas' Cast: Read To Know Who Stars In This Hallmark Movie & Their Characters

Miss Christmas is a classic romantic Hallmark movie which is going to release on December 11, 2020. The plot of the movie revolves around a woman who is known to everyone in Chicago as Miss Christmas and helps buy people the perfect Christmas tree for their celebrations. But one of her client’s tree gets damaged and she has to find him another on very short notice.

As she received a letter that tells her that he has the perfect Christmas tree for her. When she reaches to get her tree, she falls in love with the owner of the tree. If one wants to know the cast of Miss Christmas, this article gives all the details of the same.

Here are details of the cast of Miss Christmas

Brooke D’Orsay as Holly Khun

Brooke D’Orsay plays the character of Holly Khun. She is known as Miss Christmas to everyone in Chicago as Miss Christmas as she helps them find the perfect Christmas tree for their celebrations. But one of her client’s Christmas tree gets damaged and she has to find them a new one on short notice. She is one of the most interesting of Miss Christmas cast. She was also seen in 9JKL, Happy Hour, Gary Unmarried, and Two And A Half Men.

Marc Blucas as Sam McNary

Marc Blucas Stars plays the character of Sam McNary. He offers his Christmas tree to Holly as he doesn’t celebrate the festival. He and Holly get closer over the time and fall in love. He is one of the most interesting of Miss Christmas cast. He was also seen in The Alamo, We Were Soldiers, Pleasantville, Eddie and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

Luke Roessler as Joey McNary

Joey McNary plays the character of Joey McNary in the film. Joey is the eight-year-old boy who sends Holly the letter about having the required Christmas tree. He also starred in Deadpool 2, Legion and Bates Motel.

Erin Boyes as Aimee McNary

Erin Boyes plays the character of Aimee McNary. Aimee is the one who runs the motel where Holly stops to rest on her way to get her tree. She was also seen in Van Helsing, The Mistletoe Promise and Motive.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

