Euphoria's New Episodes Release Dates Announced Ahead Of Release Of Season 2

Euphoria is one of the most-watched shows currently. In a surprise for the fans of the show, new episodes of Euphoria have been announced ahead of the release of its second season. The release dates of Euphoria’s new episodes have also been announced. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | If You Liked 'The Undoing', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Psychological Thrillers To Watch

Also read | Where Is 'Heartland Docs' Filmed? Read To Know Where This Nature Documentary Was Shot

Euphoria’s new episodes release dates announced

According to a report by Deadline, HBO has announced two new Euphoria’s latest episodes which will connect its record-breaking season one and its upcoming season two. The second season of Euphoria has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The release dates of these episodes have announced as well.

One of the two episodes will come out on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The release date of the second episode has not been announced yet. The first bonus episode is titled ‘Trouble Don’t Last Always’. The episode shows Zendaya’s character, Rue, celebrating Christmas. The episode is written and helmed by Sam Levinson. It will also star Colman Domingo. It has also been reported that the episode is directed keeping the COVID-19 guidelines in mind.

The lead actor of Euphoria, Zendaya also took to her Instagram to announce her’s and co-star Hunter Schafer’s appearance in both the episodes. In the photo that she shared, Zendaya’s reflection is seen in Hunter’s character’s eye. “We really missed them. Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on @hbo”, she said in the caption.

According to a report by Teen Vogue, four new cast members will be seen in the new Euphoria episodes. Darian, Ray, Ami and Serena will be the names of the new characters. They are all very different and have had their fair share of struggles in life. The first season ended on a very cryptic note. Rue, who is a recovering addict, starts abusing again after she leaves Jules behind. Frezko also git involved in a big robbery.

Euphoria won big at this year’s Emmy’s Awards. It bagged many of the major awards at the virtually held ceremony. The show was also appreciated because of having a multi-cultural cast on board. They have all put up a stellar performance in the drama series. Euphoria cast includes Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Maude Apatow among others.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor Clicks Pictures With Fans In Dubai While Dining And Shopping, See Here

Also read | Where Was 'If I Only Had Christmas' Filmed? Know Where This Hallmark Film Was Shot

Image courtesy- @euphoria Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.