Miss World 2019: Toni-Ann Singh Wants To Work For 'sustainable Change'

The Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica said on December 14 that she wants to use her title to bring about a 'sustainable change' for women and children. When the 23-year-old graduate from Florida University was asked the value of beauty contests in today's world of #MeToo and equality drive, Singh replied that for her, it is the least important aspect of her achievement. Even though, Singh mentioned a 'change' she did not elaborate on the kind of change she has planned.

Singh told the reporters in London, “I want to make a change that’s sustainable. So if we’re talking women... it needs to be something that will make sure that their children and their children’s children have a different value of life,”

Singh also believes that she is now a 'changed woman' after taking part in the competition. She also said that 'it's okay' to celebrate things like beauty and other attributes like strength, and received her crown from Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce of Mexico. Jamaicans all over the world hailed Singh's win on behalf of their Carribean island nation.

Singh added, “There’s no way I could chalk it up to just being about beauty, because that’s the last on the list, honestly.”

Singh crowned as Miss World

Toni-Ann Singh, representing Jamaica won the annual beauty pageant Miss World 2019 which took place Saturday night, December 14 in London. British broadcaster Piers Morgan was the head judge of the event and had asked questions to the finalists.

Meanwhile, France's Ophely Mezino bagged the second spot with India's Suman Rao in the third position. Queen Elizabeth II crowned Toni, who defeated contestants from over 110 nations to emerge as the winner. The official Twitter handle of Miss World confirmed the news.

Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica is the 69th #Missworld pic.twitter.com/tgyTFFiuKU — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) December 14, 2019

The prestigious title was won by Jamaica after a decades-long gap. The nation had last won the contest in 1993 when Lisa Hanna had represented the country. India's Suman Rao was chosen third in the competition through the category 'Beauty with a Purpose'. The category carries maximum weight in the pageant.

