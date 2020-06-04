Tom Cruise To Build Coronavirus-free Village To Resume 'Mission: Impossible 7' Shoot

Tom Cruise is all set for the remaining shoot of his upcoming Mission Impossible film. It is being reported that the actor will be building a coronavirus-free village to resume the film shoot. Cruise was shooting for his film back in December when the news of the COVID-19 outbreak shook the world. Due to the pandemic, several film shoots were put on a pause including the shooting of Mission Impossible 7. Read more:

Tom Cruise to build a coronavirus-free village for MI7

According to reports, actor Tom Cruise is all set to resume the shoot of his upcoming film and for this, he will be building a COVID-19-free village. It is being said that this village will be built at an abandoned RAF site. Reportedly, the film has been heavily delayed due to the pandemic and there are no signs that things will get normal anytime soon. Building a village that has no COVID-19 infection is the safest and the quickest way to resume the film shoot.

Reports also said that it was hard for the filmmakers to get hotel rooms for the cast and crew as hotels are shut for now and will continue to be shut for an indefinite amount of time. It will be a bit "pricey" but Cruise has a tendency to make things bigger and better than the most, says the report. Also, there is a lot at stake as this is the seventh instalment to the Mission Impossible franchise. The franchise is known for performing very well at the box offices worldwide.

Tom Cruise was shooting in Venice back when COVID-19 hit the world. As Italy was one of the hotspots of COVID-19, the shoot had to immediately stop. The whole crew and cast were shifted from Venice to the UK. Mission Impossible is being helmed by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie. it was earlier slated to be released in July but due to unforeseen circumstances, it is now being postponed. The film shoot will be resumed by September reportedly and the new release date will be revealed after that.

Tom Cruise will be seen reprising his role of Agent Ethan Hunt in the film, whereas Ving Rhames will reprise his role of Luther Stickell, Hunt's best friend and teammate. Simon Pegg will also resume his role of Benji in the upcoming film, which will also feature Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. Fans are highly anticipating the release of this film.

