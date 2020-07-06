Mission: Impossible 7 & The Batman To Start Shooting In The UK With Quarantine Sops

The whole world is moving towards the new normal amid the pandemic as several films and shows are going to resume their shooting. In the past few months, several production houses had stopped shooting over safety concerns. But it was recently reported that by an entertainment portal that films like The Batman, Mission: Impossible 7 and several others will be resuming shooting in the UK.

The UK's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden talked to a media portal and revealed that the cast and the crew of the shoot will be exempted from quarantine rules. It was also revealed that he has spoken to Tom Cruise about the exemption. Read here to know more.

The Batman, Mission: Impossible 7 to resume shooting?

Oliver Dowden told a media portal that the biggest blockbuster is being made in Britain. Talking about why a lot of movies are shot in England, he said that successful tax reliefs, creativity and expertise are some of the reasons England is chosen for filming. Dowden said this gives a lot of boost to the economy and that the filmmakers should get back on the job in smaller numbers than usual and shoot the films.

The producers of Mission: Impossible 7 expressed that the film was going to release in July of 2021 but now the film has been postponed to November due to the pandemic. It was also reported that the cast of the show will be allowed to go return to England and finish the shooting at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire. The government of Britan also has allowed several other TV production houses to begin work.

Apart from this, other major blockbuster films that will resume filming in the UK are films like Universal Studios’s Jurassic World: Dominion, Warner Bros.' Fantastic Beasts 3, Sony’s live-action musical adaptation of Cinderella and Disney’s remake of The Little Mermaid. While the shooting has been allowed it the production house have been instructed that that cast and the crew of the film will be restricted to a bubble environment which will be in close proximity to the production area and the cast will not be allowed to leave the surrounding community. Reportedly, this exemption is being given to reviving the British film industry in a safe manner. The UK reportedly generated over £3 billion in 2019 from films. Meanwhile, other countries like the Czech Republic and New Zealand have granted permissions to crews and cast of major Hollywood productions such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Avatar 2.

