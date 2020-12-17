As Tom Cruise Erupts On Mission Impossible 7's Set Yet Again, 5 Crew Members Quit The Film

While the recent incident of Tom Cruise's COVID rant on the sets of Mission Impossible 7 has been making headlines, The Sun has now reported that five crew members decided to quit the film. Recently, a recording of Tom Cruise yelling at his staff members went viral wherein he went on a rant after catching his crew members not adhering to the COVID-19 rules in the UK. Now, the UK-based portal reported that post his outburst on Tuesday, the Hollywood actor went on a second rant which led to five members quitting the film.

Tom Cruise shouts at his staff yet again in a second COVID rant?

After Tom Cruise's COVID rant from the sets of Mission Impossible 7 was made public, the tension on the sets of the highly-anticipated film has escalated, even more, suggested a report by The Sun. The portal's latest report stated an insider revealed to them that several staff members have opted out from the film after Tom's second outburst. The insider told the portal that although things have calmed after the first outburst, tension has been building on the sets for months now. It was also revealed that ever since his rant went public, there has been more anger on Mission Impossible 7's set at Warner Bros. Studios located in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

The source also goes on to reveal that Tom Cruise is not able to take it any more and is upset because others are not taking their job as seriously as him. According to the source, at the end of the day, Tom is the only one 'who carries the can'. Meanwhile, it was previously reported that the 58-year-old scolded his staff after two of them flouted social distancing guidelines on the sets of Mission Impossible 7. In the audio that recently went viral, the Hollywood star is heard saying:

We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it - that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again.

Check out Tom Cruise's full COVID rant recording below:

Tom Cruise went full Les Grossman on the Mission: Impossible 7 crew for breaking COVID protocols https://t.co/88dgou18Qu pic.twitter.com/u9HjFpljOI — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) December 16, 2020

