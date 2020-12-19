'Mission: Impossible' Director Thanks Crew After Tom Cruise's Outburst; Fans React

Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise has been making headlines because of his COVID rant. A recording of Cruise yelling at the crew has gone viral wherein he was ranting about how the staff members were not maintaining social distancing. Recently, Mission: Impossible 7's director Christopher McQuarrie took to Instagram to thank the cast and crew for 'making the journey possible'. Take a look at the post below.

'Mission: Impossible' director McQuarrie thanks crew after Tom Cruise's COVID rant

Following Tom Cruise's leaked audio wherein the actor was yelling at two staff members for not maintaining social distancing, the director took to Instagram to thank the crew for their help. However, the note did not mention Tom's outburst but an indirect hint at it. He posted an image of the set-up that featured Tom's motorbike stunt. The note read, "To all who make the journey possible. To your loved ones back home. Have the happiest of holidays. And thank you. #MI7MI8 2020." Take a look at the post below.

Also Read: As Tom Cruise Erupts On Mission Impossible 7's Set Yet Again, 5 Crew Members Quit The Film

As soon as the post was released fans were quick to comment. Most of the fans wished the director for his upcoming film and expressed their excitement. While some of them mentioned Tom Cruise's COVID rant. One of the fans wrote, "How's Tom? Just got news about crew...." while another penned, "But i don't like the Tom Cruise behaviour in the audio where he used abusive language against crew members. While some of accused the actor, the rest of the fans defended him. One of the fans wrote, "Tom was 200%". Have a look at some of the reactions.

Fans attacking the actor

Also Read: Tom Cruise Dating His Mission Impossible 7 Co-actor Hayley Atwell: Report

Fans defend the actor

According to a report by The Sun, five crew members decided to quit following Tom Cruise's second outburst. The actor first yelled at two staff members for not adhering to the COVID-19 norms on sets. Audio of Tom Cruise yelling at crew has been making rounds on the internet. In the audio, the actor can be heard warning his staff members to maintain social distancing or else they will be fired. Check out Tom Cruise's leaked audio below.

Tom Cruise went full Les Grossman on the Mission: Impossible 7 crew for breaking COVID protocols https://t.co/88dgou18Qu pic.twitter.com/u9HjFpljOI — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) December 16, 2020

Also Read: Mission: Impossible 7's Hayley Atwell Calls Tom Cruise "my New Driving Instructor" In BTS

Also Read: Tom Cruise Sports Two Masks As He Greets Fans In Rome On Sets Of 'Mission Impossible 7'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.