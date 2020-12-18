Tom Cruise To Wrap Up Shooting For This Year As He Plans For A Trip With His Son: Reports

The recent incident of Tom Cruise's COVID-19 rant on Mission Impossible 7 sets has been making headlines. The Sun has now announced that the actor is now all set to wrap up this year's filming on Friday, before heading to Miami via a private jet to spend the festive season with his son, Connor. The report revealed details about the film’s shooting and how things are going on the sets.

An insider told the portal that it has been exhausting keeping the production on track for so long as it is not getting any easier. It has also revealed that Tom Cruise is ready for a break and is going to wrap up shooting for 2020 on Friday. he will then fly to Miami over the weekend on his private jet to spend Christmas with his son, Connor. It is the end of a very rough year, and a little time out seems like a good idea for everyone as tensions have been building for a while.

Also read | As Tom Cruise Erupts On Mission Impossible 7's Set Yet Again, 5 Crew Members Quit The Film

Also read | George Clooney Reacts On Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Rant, Says Its "Not My Style"

Tom Cruise's COVID rant

After Tom Cruise's COVID rant from Mission Impossible Set 7 was made public, the tension on the set of the highly awaited film increased, and even more so the Sun's article indicated. The recent article from the portal told the insider that some staff members had opted out of the film after Tom's second outburst.

While things had settled down after the first outburst, the stress had been building on the sets for months now. It was also revealed that after his rant was made public, there has been more frustration at the Mission Impossible 7 set at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

The source also said that Tom Cruise is no longer able to bear it and is angry that others are not taking their job as seriously as him. At the of the day, Tom is the only one who holds the can. In the meantime, it has been confirmed that the 58-year-old has scolded his workers after two of them have flouted the Social Distancing Guidelines for Mission Impossible 7. Listen to Tom Cruise’s rant below.

Tom Cruise went full Les Grossman on the Mission: Impossible 7 crew for breaking COVID protocols https://t.co/88dgou18Qu pic.twitter.com/u9HjFpljOI — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) December 16, 2020

Also read | Daily Ent Recap Dec 17: 5 MI 7 Crew Members Quit After Tom Cruise's Rant & Other News

Also read | Tom Cruise's Leaked Audio Reveals Him Yelling At MI7 Crew Members For COVID Violations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.